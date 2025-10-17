

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Thursday.



The loonie declined to more than a 16-year low of 1.6433 against the euro and a 10-day low of 106.89 against the yen.



The loonie dropped to a 2-day low of 1.4061 against the greenback, from early 3-day high of 1.4022.



The currency may find support around 1.66 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen and 1.42 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News