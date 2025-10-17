Company also recognizes key projects with Founders' Honors, the Bentley-Envision winner for infrastructure sustainability, and the 2025 Bentley Educator of the Year

(Bentley Systems' Year in Infrastructure 2025) Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced the winners of the 2025 Going Digital Awards. The annual awards honor the extraordinary work of infrastructure professionals and their innovative use of Bentley software to improve the way infrastructure is designed, built, and operated.

Bentley Systems announced the winners of the 2025 Going Digital Awards on October 16, 2025 (Photo courtesy of Bentley Systems)

This year, nearly 250 projects were nominated by organizations in 47 countries. Winners were selected across 12 categories by a panel of independent judges during Bentley's Year in Infrastructure conference, held October 15-16 in Amsterdam.

"Congratulations to this year's Going Digital Award winners," said Chris Bradshaw, chief sustainability and education officer, Bentley Systems. "These groundbreaking projects demonstrate how leading infrastructure engineering and construction companies, together with innovative owner-operators, are harnessing digital advancements-from connected data to AI-to transform project delivery and elevate asset performance. Your achievements are setting the standard for resilience, sustainability, and impact across infrastructure sectors."

2025 Going Digital Awards Winners

Bridges and Tunnels

Italferr S.p.A. (Italy) Leveraging Digital Technologies for Improved Infrastructure Management

Cities, Campuses, and Facilities

Voyants Solutions Private Ltd. (India) Preparation of Masterplan, Detailed Design and Project Management of Atal Puram Township, Agra, India

Construction

Deloitte and Vale (Brazil) SYNCHRO 4D Powering the World's First Iron Ore Briquetting Plant

Energy Production

Baosteel Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China) Digital Intelligent Construction Project for a Steel Plant Based on Bentley Technology

Geospatial and Reality Modeling

Al Madinah Region Development Authority (MDA) (Saudi Arabia) Manarah Urban Data Platform

Project Delivery

Egis (France) Canal Seine Nord Europe

Rail and Transit

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) (Indonesia) Smart Infrastructure by KAI AssetWise Linear Analytics

Roads and Highways

Jabatan Kerja Raya Sarawak (JKRS) (Malaysia) Sarawak Sabah Link Road Phase 2

Structural Engineering

AVS Engineers ISID Architect, Nikhil Mahashur and Associates, Structural Engineer Siddharth Sharma (India) Fairmont Udaipur Palace

Subsurface Modeling and Analysis

Fervo Energy (United States) Cape Station

Transmission and Distribution

China Energy Engineering Group Guangxi Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) - Application of GIS+BIM Digital Intelligence Technology to the Entire Lifecycle of China Southern Power Grid's Guangxi Nanning 500kV Power Transmission and Transformation Project

Water and Wastewater

PT Wika Tirta Jaya Jatiluhur (WTJJ) (Indonesia) SPAM Regional Jatiluhur I: Transforming Water for a Better Tomorrow

Founders' Honors

During the event, Bentley also recognized 18 projects with Founders' Honors. Chosen individually by Bentley's founders, Founders' Honors are presented to a small number of exemplary projects, individuals, and organizations that reflect the company's mission of advancing the world's infrastructure for better quality of life.

The 2025 Founders' Honors recipients are:

AECOM (United Kingdom) Old Oak Common Great Western Railway Station Rail Systems

(United Kingdom) Old Oak Common Great Western Railway Station Rail Systems Ansys RF Channel Modeler for NASA Lunar Mission Planning (The Moon) NASA Lunar Mission Planning for Ground Subscribers on the Moon

(The Moon) NASA Lunar Mission Planning for Ground Subscribers on the Moon Aquawolf (United States) From Fire Zones to Storms: A Case for Efficient and Smart Pole Modeling

(United States) From Fire Zones to Storms: A Case for Efficient and Smart Pole Modeling Arcadis (Australia) Coffs Harbour bypass

(Australia) Coffs Harbour bypass Aurecon (New Zealand) Digitizing Urban Ground: Transforming Subsurface Engineering

(New Zealand) Digitizing Urban Ground: Transforming Subsurface Engineering citiME Consultancy LLC (United Arab Emirates) Micromobility Modeling in Abu Dhabi's Strategic Transport Model

(United Arab Emirates) Micromobility Modeling in Abu Dhabi's Strategic Transport Model DC Water (United States) From Blueprint to Reality: DC Water's Digital Twin Implementation

(United States) From Blueprint to Reality: DC Water's Digital Twin Implementation DPR Construction (United States)- Building with Care: Lean 4D Planning for Children's Hospital

(United States)- Building with Care: Lean 4D Planning for Children's Hospital Environmental Systems Lab, Cornell University (United States) Energy Atlas: A Digital Twin for Decarbonizing Ithaca's Building Stock

(United States) Energy Atlas: A Digital Twin for Decarbonizing Ithaca's Building Stock Forte and Tablada, Inc. (United States) 17th Street Canal Pump Station Digital Twin

(United States) 17th Street Canal Pump Station Digital Twin Geoambiente S/A (Brazil) High-Resolution Modeling for Groundwater Remediation Using Leapfrog

(Brazil) High-Resolution Modeling for Groundwater Remediation Using Leapfrog Kaunas University of Technology (KTU) (Lithuania) Digital Twin for Buildings Operational Carbon Evaluation

(Lithuania) Digital Twin for Buildings Operational Carbon Evaluation Leviatan Group (Romania) Optimized 4D Planning for Military Educational Campus

(Romania) Optimized 4D Planning for Military Educational Campus Ormat Technologies Inc. (Dominica) Roseau Valley Geothermal Project

(Dominica) Roseau Valley Geothermal Project PowerChina Henan Electric Power Survey Design Institute Co., Ltd. (China) Substation Flood Risks Assessment, Monitoring, and Early Warning System

(China) Substation Flood Risks Assessment, Monitoring, and Early Warning System PT Hutama Karya (Indonesia) Trans Papua Road Mamberamo-Elelim section

(Indonesia) Trans Papua Road Mamberamo-Elelim section PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (Indonesia) Lumut Balai Unit-3

(Indonesia) Lumut Balai Unit-3 Shanghai Investigation, Design Research Institute Co., Ltd. (China) Digital Innovation in the Full Lifecycle of Offshore Wind Power

Bentley-Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure

The Bentley-Envision Award for Sustainable Infrastructure recognized a pioneering Going Digital Award project that went beyond technical excellence and economic value to deliver exceptional and measurable environmental and social impact.

The Bentley-Envision Award recipient is:

GeoStruXer (Saudi Arabia) Seismic Rehabilitation of Creeping Ground using Sustainable Micropiled PTRaft

All Bentley-Envision submissions were reviewed by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), the nonprofit organization that develops and manages the Envision® sustainable infrastructure framework, in partnership with Bentley's Sustainability team.

Educator of the Year Award

The Bentley Systems' Educator of the Year Award honors an academic professional who has made outstanding contributions to infrastructure education. Selected by a panel of independent judges, the winner is recognized for innovative teaching methods, impactful student engagement, and the integration of cutting-edge engineering software and technology into the curriculum.

This year's winner is:

Irfaan Peerun, Griffith University, Australia

More information about Bentley's 2025 Year in Infrastructure and Awards program can be found here.

