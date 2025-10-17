Battery X Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Y Lithium Project near Bailey Lake, Saskatchewan, Advancing 2025 Critical Battery Metal Exploration Program and Noting Proximity to a Reported Lithium- and Tantalum-Bearing Pegmatite Discovery Approxim

News Release Highlights:

Battery X Metals files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Y Lithium Project near Bailey Lake, Saskatchewan, advancing the Company's 2025 critical battery metal exploration program. A high-resolution LiDAR and orthophoto survey was completed, with an assessment report submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources; the LiDAR survey and assessment report qualifies for a 1.5x exploration expenditure credit, reducing required 2025 expenditures to approximately CAD $58,559. The NI 43-101 Technical Report highlights the prospectivity of the Y Lithium Project, situated within the Ennadai Greenstone Belt and approximately 5 km west of a previously reported lithium- and tantalum-bearing pegmatite discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / October 16, 2025 / Battery X Metals Inc. (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W)("Battery X Metals" or the "Company") an energy transition resource exploration and technology company, announces that, further to its news release dated August 1, 2025, its wholly-owned subsidiary, YY Resources Inc. ("YY Resources") has commissioned a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") technical report (the "Technical Report"), effective October 16, 2025, for its Y Lithium Project (the "Y Lithium Project") located in northern Saskatchewan, near Bailey Lake. The Technical Report has been voluntarily prepared and is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated August 1, 2025, YY Resources completed a high-resolution LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) and orthophoto survey program (the "LiDAR Survey") at the Y Lithium Project located in northern Saskatchewan, near Bailey Lake. An assessment report (the "Assessment Report") has been submitted to the Saskatchewan Ministry of Energy and Resources. The total value of the LiDAR Survey and the Assessment Report was $71,078 inclusive of applicable taxes. Notably, the LiDAR Survey and Assessment Report qualify for a 1.5x exploration expenditure credit under Saskatchewan's mineral exploration incentive program. As a result, YY Resources reduced its required annual exploration expenditures for 2025 from approximately $87,800 to an estimated $58,559, an amount already satisfied through the LiDAR Survey and Assessment Report.

Battery X Metals' Comprehensive 360° Strategy Across the Battery Metals Value Chain

As previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated February 24, 2025, Battery X Metals is advancing a comprehensive 360° strategy across the battery metals sector. This strategy encompasses the exploration of prospective battery metal properties; the development of proprietary recovery technologies in collaboration with a globally ranked top 20 university to recover battery-grade materials from end-of-life batteries; and the development of proprietary software and hardware technology for the rebalancing and lifespan extension of lithium-ion and electric vehicle batteries.

The Y Lithium Project is located in a remote and underexplored region near Bailey Lake, approximately 160 kilometers northeast of Stony Rapids and 10 kilometers south of the Saskatchewan/Northwest Territories border. The project comprises four mineral claims across two distinct blocks, covering a total area of approximately 5,856 hectares. It forms a core part of Battery X Metals' 2025 exploration strategy targeting high-potential lithium-bearing systems in strategic jurisdictions across Canada.

Interpretation and Conclusions of the Technical Report

The Y Lithium Project is a district-scale property with the potential to host hardrock lithium mineralization. It is situated within the Ennadai Greenstone Belt, which originates in the project area and extends northeast into the Northwest Territories. Regional prospectivity has been highlighted by other companies active in the area. Notably, Surface Metals Inc. (formerly ACME Lithium Inc.) reported the discovery of a lithium- and tantalum-bearing pegmatite zone on its Bailey Lake Project, located approximately 5 km east of the Y Lithium Project. 1 This discovery underscores the lithium potential of the broader, underexplored Bailey Lake region.

References to discoveries or mineralization on projects in proximity to the Y Lithium Project are not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on YY Resources property. While regional results may highlight broader geological prospectivity, there is no assurance that similar mineralization or results will be identified on the Y Lithium Project, or at all.

The recently completed LiDAR survey is expected to play an important role in identifying glacial features, potential outcrop, and prospective boulder trains on the property. When integrated with available government datasets, this information will assist in delineating lithological contacts and structural corridors to be targeted in future exploration programs. To date, total exploration expenditures on the Y Lithium Project amount to approximately CAD $71,078, inclusive of applicable taxes.

Boulder trains and other prospective features will also be highlighted in the orthophotos to support a targeted Phase I mapping and sampling program. Particular emphasis should be placed on the Hurwitz Group pelitic schist and sedimentary rocks along granite contacts, where anatexis of the pelitic schists may have generated lithium pegmatites in the Bailey Lake area. These horizons represent a potential locus for spodumene-bearing pegmatites on the property.

Recommendations of the Technical Report

The Y Lithium Project has not previously been systematically explored for hardrock lithium pegmatites. It is recommended that available government datasets be integrated with the results of the LiDAR survey to highlight areas prospective for lithium pegmatite mineralization. Based on this work, a Phase I geological mapping and sampling program (the "Phase 1 Program") should be undertaken across the most prospective zones of the property. Boulder trains should be identified in orthophotos and systematically sampled in the field.

A Phase I exploration program, proposed for the summer of 2026, should include the following activities:

Geological mapping and prospecting of all exposed rock outcrops and boulder fields; Focused examination of specific rock horizons (pelitic schists) identified in government geological mapping; Collection and analysis of mica (muscovite) samples to help guide the development of potential drill targets for a Phase II program.

The Phase 1 Program is anticipated to cost approximately CAD $93,850. This figure represents a management estimate based on current assumptions and should be considered indicative only, as no formal quotes have been obtained and the actual cost may vary.

There can be no assurance that YY Resources will proceed with a Phase I exploration program. The implementation and scope of any future exploration activities are subject to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, prevailing macroeconomic conditions, the availability of budget and resources, and other considerations that may impact the Company's potential exploration planning.

1 Surface Metals Inc.

Qualified Persons

In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , Jason Arnold, P.Geo., DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting activities on its projects.

About Battery X Metals Inc.

Battery X Metals (CSE:BATX)(OTCQB:BATXF)(FSE:5YW, WKN:A40X9W) is an energy transition resource exploration and technology company committed to advancing domestic battery and critical metal resource exploration and developing next-generation proprietary technologies. Taking a diversified, 360° approach to the battery metals industry, the Company focuses on exploration, lifespan extension, and recycling of lithium-ion batteries and battery materials. For more information, visit batteryxmetals.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Massimo Bellini Bressi, Director

For further information, please contact:

Massimo Bellini Bressi

Chief Executive Officer

Email: mbellini@batteryxmetals.com

Tel: (604) 741-0444

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to, among other things, the Company's objectives, strategies, and future plans with respect to the Y Lithium Project and its 2025 critical battery metal exploration program and the integration of such efforts into the company's value chain. Specific forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: statements regarding (i) the advancement of the 2025 exploration program at the Y Lithium Project; (ii) the filing, interpretation, and conclusions of the NI 43-101 Technical Report; (iii) the expected role, execution, deliverables, and anticipated benefits of the LiDAR survey and related assessment report; (iv) the Company's ability to reduce exploration expenditures under applicable incentive programs; the future phases of exploration and data compilation; (v) the potential prospectivity of the Y Lithium Project and the surrounding Bailey Lake region; and (vi) the recommended Phase I exploration program, including its proposed timing, scope, activities, estimated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections that the Company believes to be reasonable as of the date of this release. However, such statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These factors include, but are not limited to: (i) uncertainties related to the accuracy, interpretation, and utility of LiDAR and geological data; (ii) the ability to plan, finance, and execute exploration programs; (iii) uncertainties regarding budget estimates and cost assumptions, including the fact that no formal quotes have been obtained for the recommended Phase I program; (iv) the possibility that exploration activities may not proceed as recommended, in the time frames anticipated, or at all; (v) unforeseen environmental, logistical, or regulatory challenges; changes in exploration budgets or strategic priorities; and (vi) broader macroeconomic, market, or commodity-related fluctuations. Forward-looking statements reflect management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations only as of the date hereof and are not guarantees of future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and are encouraged to consult the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors and further information.

SOURCE: Battery X Metals

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/battery-x-metals-files-ni-43-101-technical-report-for-y-lithium-project-near-bail-1088410