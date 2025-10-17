Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: 851908 | ISIN: NO0005052605 | Ticker-Symbol: NOH1
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 09:15
5,876 Euro
-0,24 % -0,014
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 08:10 Uhr
71 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Reminder - Invitation for Hydro's third quarter results 2025

Hydro's third quarter results 2025 will be released at 07:00 CEST?at the same time as the release.??

President and CEO Eivind Kallevik and Executive Vice President and CFO Trond Olaf Christophersen, will host a webinar in English at 08:30 CEST the same day. There will be a Q&A session directly after the presentation. There will be no physical presentation or press conference.??

To join the webinar and ask questions, use the link to the webcast page.??

The webcast is powered by Zoom. No login or registration in advance is required.??

It is also possible to log in using the dial-in option:??

Norway +47 2400 4736?

London, UK +44 330 088 5830?

New York, US +1 929 205 6099?

Find your local number?

Meeting ID: 933 0129 2025

We advise you to investigate in advance if your company has any restrictions on using the Zoom platform.?

?

Investor contact:?

Martine Rambøl Hagen?
+47 91708918?
martine.rambol.hagen@hydro.com?


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
