

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.8121 against the euro and more than a 2-week low of 96.89 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.8049 and 97.33, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 3-day lows of 0.6462 and 0.9104 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6482 and 0.9104, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.1288 against the NZ dollar, from Thursday's closing value of 1.1320.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.82 against the euro, 95.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



