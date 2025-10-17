

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar declined to a 16-year low of 2.0463 against the euro and a 2-week low of 85.82 against the yen, from Thursday's closing quotes of 2.0431 and 85.98, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi edged down to 0.5716 from yesterday's closing value of 0.5726.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 2.06 against the euro, 84.00 against the yen and 0.56 against the greenback.



