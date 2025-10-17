

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Canadian dollar declined to a 16-year low of 1.6450 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 106.73 against the yen, from Thursday's closing quotes of 1.6432 and 106.90, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie edged down to 1.4052 from yesterday's closing value of 1.4046.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.65 against the euro, 105.00 against the yen and 1.41 against the greenback.



