Freitag, 17.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A41BMV | ISIN: SE0025166416 | Ticker-Symbol: 6V6
Frankfurt
16.10.25 | 08:07
0,575 Euro
+1,77 % +0,010
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPOTR GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPOTR GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
17.10.2025 08:28 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lift of Suspension in Spotr Group AB at FNSE

2025-10-17T06:27:46Z

Lifting of Suspension
At Trading Venue FNSE
Ended on:
2025-10-17T06:27:10Z
Ongoing: False
Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the
extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments
related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further
information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at
Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com

Issuer: Spotr Group
AB, LEI: 549300GO1WGVLLTB6M77
Instrument: SPOTR SE0025166416

The Financial
Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified
© 2025 GlobeNewswire
