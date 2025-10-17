Lift of Suspension in Spotr Group AB at FNSE

2025-10-17T06:27:46Z Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue FNSE Ended on: 2025-10-17T06:27:10Z Ongoing: False Comments: Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All order books have been flushed. For further information concerning this Market Notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at Nasdaq Stockholm, Tel +468 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com Issuer: Spotr Group AB, LEI: 549300GO1WGVLLTB6M77 Instrument: SPOTR SE0025166416 The Financial Supervisory Authority for FNSE has been notified