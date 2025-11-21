White Pearl Technology Group AB: Offer from WPTG Approved by EGM in Spotr Group AB

Stockholm, Sweden, 2025-11-21 - White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) - a Swedish global tech company - today announced that the offer previously communicated on October 16 has been approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Spotr Group AB.

Spotr Group AB today held an Extraordinary General Meeting that unanimously resolved to approve the conditional agreement for the sale of parts of Spotr Group's operations to White Pearl Technology Group AB. The transfer of assets includes the subsidiaries Adligo AB, APTR SL AB, Appspotr South Asia (Pvt) Ltd, and the Company's 51 percent holding in Krobier AB, as well as the entering into of employment agreements with certain key personnel.

The total consideration amounts to approximately SEK 19.3 million, to be paid through the issuance of up to 965,776 new Series B shares in WPTG. Seventy percent of the shares will be issued at closing, and the remaining thirty percent will be issued three months after closing at the same agreed price, subject to potential reductions due to warranty claims. The issued shares will be subject to a six-month lock-up period following closing.

"We look forward to welcoming Adligo AB, APTR SL AB, Appspotr South Asia (Pvt) Ltd, and Krobier AB to the White Pearl Group. By accelerating growth in our Swedish home market and across the Nordics, we aim to balance our global presence, strengthen market confidence, and deliver long-term shareholder value. By acquiring these companies from Spotr, we will significantly expand our presence in the Nordic region, add great talent to the team, and most likely unlock synergies with other companies in the White Pearl Group," said Marco Marangoni, CEO of WPTG.

The four companies covered by the offer are expected to contribute approximately SEK 17 million in revenue and SEK 1.7 million in profit to WPTG. In connection with the transaction, WPTG intends to assume a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire an additional company, Bravissimo, pending further negotiations and due diligence.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Ejemyr, Vice President Investor Relations

White Pearl Technology Group

Email: ir@whitepearltech.com

Phone: +46 733 611 000

The company's Certified Adviser is Amudova AB, email: info@amudova.se.

About White Pearl Technology Group:

White Pearl Technology Group AB (WPTG) is a Swedish global technology company specialising in digital transformation solutions. With a presence in over 20 countries and a team of 850 experts, WPTG helps organisations navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering services ranging from ICT and system integration to business software and digital innovation. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North (WPTGB) in Stockholm, Sweden and on OTCQX (WPTGF) in the U.S.