Capgemini SE: Capgemini completes the acquisition of WNS and creates a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations

Capgemini completes the acquisition of WNS and creates a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations

Paris, October 17, 2025 - Capgemini (Euronext Paris: CAP) today announced that it has completed the acquisition of WNS (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company and leader in the Digital BPS (Business Process Services) market. With the closing of this transaction, Capgemini creates a global leader in Intelligent Operations to capture clients' investment in Agentic AI to transform their end-to-end business processes.

"Capgemini and WNS share a common vision of the potential of agentic AI to transform our clients' business operations," comments Aiman Ezzat, CEO of Capgemini. "By combining Capgemini's global reach, strategy and transformation capabilities, technology and AI leadership with WNS's industry expertise and platforms, we're uniquely positioned to help our clients reinvent their business processes end-to-end and lead in their market. We can now move forward in building together a global leader in Intelligent Operations. I am delighted to welcome WNS' employees to the Group."

"Our teams are looking forward to beginning this next chapter, joining forces with Capgemini to create a global powerhouse and build something truly transformative in the era of generative and agentic AI," said Keshav R. Murugesh, CEO of WNS. "The next wave of transformation will be driven by intelligent, domain and industry-centric operations, delivering efficiency and agility through hyper-automation for superior business outcomes. Our shared values and culture will make for a seamless integration, enabling us to unlock exciting opportunities and long-term value for our clients, employees, partners, and communities."?

On July 7, 2025, Capgemini and WNS announced that they had entered into a definitive transaction agreement, pursuant to which Capgemini acquired WNS to create a global leader in Agentic AI-powered Intelligent Operations for a cash consideration of 76.50 USD per WNS share. The total cash consideration amounts to $3.3 billion, excluding WNS' net financial debt1. On September 18, 2025, Capgemini announced that it has successfully priced a total of €4.0 billion bonds to finance this transaction, refinance its financial debt, and for general corporate purposes of the Group. As a result of this bond issuance, the bridge loan signed in the context of the acquisition was cancelled. WNS will be consolidated into Capgemini's financial statements as of October 17, 2025.

1 Net financial debt of WNS was negligible as at March 31, 2025.