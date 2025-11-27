Anzeige
Donnerstag, 27.11.2025
WKN: 869858 | ISIN: FR0000125338
Tradegate
27.11.25 | 18:08
133,85 Euro
+0,79 % +1,05
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.11.2025 17:48 Uhr
Capgemini SE: Success of Capgemini's 12th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Media relations:
Victoire Grux
Tel.: +33 6 04 52 16 55
E-mail: victoire.grux@capgemini.com

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Success of Capgemini's 12th Employee Share Ownership Plan

Paris, November 27, 2025 - Capgemini announces the significant success of its twelfth Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).

For Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer of the Capgemini Group: "With this new employee ownership plan, we have for the first time exceeded the threshold of 100,000 active participants across the 36 countries where it is deployed. This great success confirms the trust that our team members have in the Group's strategy and ambition. The plan is a key tool to ensure they have the opportunity to be associated with the benefits of the value we create together for our clients."

This twelfth employee shareholding plan achieved a record level of oversubscription across the 36 participating countries. The resulting capital increase represents 1.6% of the Group's issued share capital and will contribute to maintaining Capgemini's employee share ownership at year end, at around 8% of the capital.

In accordance with the terms of this plan published on September 11, 2025, 2,700,000 new shares were subscribed at a unit price of 110.70 euros, corresponding to 87.5% of the reference price of 126.51 euros (average over the 20 trading days prior to November 6, 2025). The corresponding capital increase of 299 million euros is scheduled for December 18, 2025.

This new employee shareholding plan will be carried out without shareholder dilution. As part of the share buybacks announced on October 7, 2025, for this purpose, Capgemini bought back 2,700,000 shares which are fully allocated to the cancellation objective, at an average price of 126.55 euros per share and for a total amount of 342 million euros.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com


