Donnerstag, 18.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: 869858 | ISIN: FR0000125338 | Ticker-Symbol: CGM
Tradegate
18.12.25 | 18:49
146,75 Euro
-0,24 % -0,35
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.12.2025 17:48 Uhr
Capgemini SE: Share capital reduction

Investor relations:
Vincent Biraud
Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87
E-mail: vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini SE's share capital reduction

Paris, December 18, 2025 - Capgemini announces that the number of shares in Capgemini SE's share capital is down by 1,418,800 shares or 0.8% compared to December 31, 2024, and now stands at 169,928,671 shares.

This capital reduction illustrates once again the ability of the Group to associate employees with its development and performance while delivering an attractive return to shareholders with a decrease in outstanding shares.

The net reduction in share count results from (i) the 2,700,000 shares capital increase related to the 12th employee share ownership plan (ESOP, see press release dated November 27, 2025) and (ii) the cancellation of 4,118,800 treasury shares. Those cancelled shares were acquired to neutralize the dilutive effect of this ESOP plan on the one hand, and on the other, as part of the multi-year share buyback program.

About Capgemini
Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com


