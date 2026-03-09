Capgemini Services SAS: Capgemini to acquire leading independent product lifecycle management and industrial digitalization specialist, Piterion

Paris, March 9, 2026 - Capgemini has signed an agreement to acquire Piterion, a leading independent product lifecycle management (PLM) and Manufacturing Operations Management (MOM) specialist. With a strong track record in interconnecting critical manufacturing systems and operating some of the most complex PLM landscapes, Piterion brings deep expertise that will significantly enhance Capgemini's ability to deliver tailored, industry-ready solutions.

Piterion's PLM and MOM capabilities will help accelerate clients' transitions from on-premise infrastructures to cloud-native environments, while Capgemini's AI-driven analytics and generative AI models will unlock new levels of agility. Together, these strengths will help clients achieve faster time-to-market, increased engineering and manufacturing cost efficiency, and greater overall operational responsiveness. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Piterion operates subsidiaries in Italy, Tunisia and India. By integrating mechanical, electronic, and software engineering, its 200+ team supports a roster of blue-chip clients across consumer and commercial automotive, aerospace and defense, life sciences, and hi-tech - sectors in which Capgemini is also deeply active.

Piterion focuses on designing and managing complex engineering application environments to improve manufacturing processes and achieve greater efficiency, traceability and reliability. It specializes in industrial digitalization, notably PLM, and the interconnectivity of systems for manufacturing execution, manufacturing operations management and enterprise resource planning. The team also leverages advanced cloud infrastructure, to transform innovative concepts into reality and embeds AI into its own-developed accelerators such as a data migration platform, 3D visualization, and a deployment framework.

"Clients are increasingly looking to optimize their industrial engineering processes through digitalization and AI. Piterion is a leading player in product lifecycle management and manufacturing operations management across the complex, multi-layered landscapes of global organizations," comments Dr Michael Schulte, CEO of Capgemini Engineering and Group Executive Board Member at Capgemini. "With its strong German footprint and international delivery capabilities, the acquisition of Piterion will strengthen Capgemini's global PLM practice, expand our agent-based solution offerings, deepen strategic client relationships, and help accelerate growth - particularly in sectors where product and manufacturing expertise matter most."

- Along with world class industrial manufacturing expertise, we are supporting clients in similar sectors to Capgemini and our respective partnership ecosystems are highly complementary, making the Group a natural fit for Piterion," said Ravi Nirankari, Co-Founder of Piterion. "Capgemini's global scale and breadth of offerings will provide many varied projects and growth opportunities for our team members. We share the core values of Capgemini and are very excited at the prospect of joining the Group."