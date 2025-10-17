Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Spark Energy Minerals Inc. (CSE: SPRK) (OTCID: SPARF) (FSE: 8PC) ("Spark" or the "Company") reports new assay results from 103 surface samples collected at its flagship Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley. The new results expand known lithium anomalies and support ongoing drill planning at the Cruzeta, Água Branca, Grota do Maquém, and Caladão targets. These results, together with the ongoing exploration work - including mapping, geochemical analysis, and sampling - further support the definition of high-priority critical-mineral drill targets.

Batch Highlights:

Three lithium anomalies exceeding 1,000 ppm Li defined from surface rock samples at Cruzeta.

defined from surface rock samples at Cruzeta. Stream-sediment sample at the Caladão Target returned total rare earth oxide (TREO) values above 10,000 ppm (1%), extending the anomalous footprint southward.

Samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, MG, Brazil), an internationally certified laboratory suitable for resource and reserve reporting. Preparation and analytical methods were selected by sample type; stream-sediment and rock/core samples were prepared and analyzed under SGS's standard protocols, and Spark's QA/QC program included routine blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards.

The Company is finalizing logistics and permitting for its initial diamond drill program at the Cruzeta, Água Branca, and Grota do Maquém lithium targets, and for air-core or reverse-circulation drilling at the gallium-REE Caladão Target, located adjacent to recent publicly reported ionic-clay gallium and REE discoveries developed over the Caladão Granite. Drill targeting will be guided by ongoing geochemical interpretation and field mapping. Initial drilling will test the subsurface continuity of lithium-bearing pegmatites and gallium-REE mineralization zones identified through surface sampling and mapping. With multiple anomalies now defined and drill planning underway, Spark's exploration team is preparing to advance its first subsurface testing program within the district.

"Our ongoing exploration work has clearly delineated key lithium and gallium-rare-earth targets," said Eugene Hodgson, CEO. "The correlations we're observing between lithium and key pathfinder elements, particularly at Cruzeta and Grota do Maquém, provide a strong technical foundation for our first-phase drilling. We're now advancing permitting and logistics to begin as soon as practicable."

Figure 1. Location of Spark Energy Minerals' Arapaima Project in Brazil's Lithium Valley, highlighting the priority lithium and gallium-REE targets (right), relative to competitor areas (left).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/270791_4c9d31a484eb8817_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Geochemical vectoring map of the Cruzeta Target, highlighting the recent lithium assay results from surface samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/270791_4c9d31a484eb8817_003full.jpg



Figure 3. Geological map of the Caladão Target, highlighting the recent REE assay results from surface samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/270791_4c9d31a484eb8817_004full.jpg

Figure 4. Geological map of the Caladão Target, highlighting the recent gallium assay results from surface samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10093/270791_4c9d31a484eb8817_005full.jpg

Table 01: SGS Results for the Li2O in the stream sediment samples.

Sample ID Cs2O (ppm) Ga2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (gpt) Li2O (ppm) Nb2O5 (ppm) Rb2O (ppm) Sc2O3 (ppm) Tl2O (ppm) ARA-SS-253 41.98 52.38 52.38 307.81 91.55 475.71 12.27 3.43 ARA-SS-256 19.08 63.12 63.12 191.57 42.92 241.68 9.20 1.77 ARA-SS-275 16.11 73.87 73.87 133.46 64.37 194.66 N/A 1.66 ARA-SS-257 14.84 52.38 52.38 120.54 37.19 150.92 N/A 1.35 ARA-SS-255 13.57 41.63 41.63 111.93 28.61 196.85 N/A 1.35 ARA-SS-281 10.71 53.72 53.72 109.78 75.82 205.60 N/A 1.77 ARA-SS-254 7.85 29.55 29.55 83.95 32.90 94.05 N/A 0.62 ARA-SS-279 9.97 57.75 57.75 83.95 58.65 147.64 N/A 1.35 ARA-SS-283 11.45 63.12 63.12 83.95 61.51 146.54 N/A 1.35 ARA-SS-274 10.39 49.69 49.69 81.80 52.93 203.41 N/A 1.35 ARA-SS-273 9.12 51.03 51.03 77.49 51.50 166.23 N/A 1.14 ARA-SS-282 7.21 37.60 37.60 77.49 114.44 166.23 N/A 1.14 ARA-SS-272 1.17 64.46 64.46 73.19 134.47 50.31 13.80 N/A ARA-SS-277 7.10 38.95 38.95 73.19 47.21 168.41 N/A 1.14 ARA-SS-280 5.83 36.26 36.26 71.03 41.48 124.67 N/A 0.94 ARA-SS-278 5.09 32.23 32.23 64.58 62.94 131.23 N/A 0.94 ARA-SS-270 0.85 38.95 38.95 60.27 203.13 80.93 15.34 0.73 ARA-SS-271 0.64 42.98 42.98 60.27 978.47 48.12 23.01 0.52 ARA-SS-267 0.95 67.15 67.15 58.12 296.12 75.46 19.94 0.62 ARA-SS-262 0.64 64.46 64.46 51.66 532.15 63.43 16.87 N/A ARA-SS-266 0.74 68.49 68.49 47.36 238.90 48.12 26.07 N/A ARA-SS-269 0.64 60.44 60.44 45.20 135.90 56.87 12.27 0.62 ARA-SS-259 0.64 67.15 67.15 38.75 233.17 28.43 19.94 N/A ARA-SS-265 0.53 51.03 51.03 38.75 308.99 40.46 21.47 N/A ARA-SS-263 0.32 64.46 64.46 36.59 267.51 7.66 13.80 N/A ARA-SS-264 0.32 65.81 65.81 36.59 748.16 14.22 16.87 N/A ARA-SS-268 0.42 65.81 65.81 36.59 216.01 5.47 15.34 N/A ARA-SS-258 0.42 65.81 65.81 34.44 462.06 10.94 21.47 N/A ARA-SS-260 0.11 81.92 81.92 32.29 240.33 N/A 23.01 N/A ARA-SS-261 0.21 83.27 83.27 32.29 546.46 3.28 24.54 N/A

Table 02: SGS results for Li2O in the chip rock.

Sample ID Cs2O (ppm) Ga2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (gpt) Li2O (ppm) Nb2O5 (ppm) Rb2O (ppm) Sc2O3 (ppm) Tl2O (ppm) ARA-CR-116C 172.39 212.38 212.38 7990.08 799.66 5728.26 127.31 22.45 ARA-CR-215 141.64 206.82 206.82 4150.02 1369.00 3825.40 141.11 19.95 ARA-CR-122 283.71 151.89 151.89 3721.67 841.14 3221.74 16.87 15.59 ARA-CR-114B 113.23 161.30 161.30 3007.04 590.80 3251.26 16.87 18.60 ARA-CR-112 24.60 135.76 135.76 2619.59 391.96 1815.37 26.07 11.12 ARA-CR-212 49.09 126.24 126.24 2567.93 871.18 2012.22 75.16 12.99 ARA-CR-131 94.57 155.79 155.79 2202.01 713.83 3290.63 9.20 18.70 ARA-CR-136 162.85 126.24 126.24 1956.62 437.74 2545.89 13.80 13.40 ARA-CR-205 762.59 141.02 141.02 1319.48 205.99 1786.94 N/A 6.96 ARA-CR-203 46.97 115.50 115.50 992.30 331.88 1154.84 23.01 5.61 ARA-CR-132 88.31 84.61 84.61 908.36 268.94 1641.49 7.67 10.39 ARA-CR-147 57.46 162.50 162.50 858.85 347.61 1931.29 N/A 7.38 ARA-CR-135 73.68 150.42 150.42 727.55 263.21 1849.27 15.34 7.59 ARA-CR-134 29.05 150.42 150.42 628.53 300.41 1521.19 15.34 6.86 ARA-CR-112B 11.56 81.92 81.92 589.79 135.90 571.95 N/A 3.22 ARA-CR-133 13.99 123.56 123.56 477.86 160.22 1386.68 7.67 7.17 ARA-CR-207 125.95 51.03 51.03 462.79 67.23 383.85 N/A 1.97 ARA-CR-208 42.83 68.49 68.49 460.64 120.16 484.46 52.15 1.97 ARA-CR-237 36.89 76.55 76.55 443.42 128.75 597.10 26.07 2.60 ARA-CR-231 28.20 52.38 52.38 413.28 90.12 448.37 10.74 2.18 ARA-CR-210 79.30 47.01 47.01 385.30 50.07 554.45 N/A 3.01 ARA-CR-201 62.23 83.27 83.27 380.99 90.12 833.32 12.27 5.61 ARA-CR-238 30.85 68.49 68.49 376.69 91.55 539.14 15.34 2.49 ARA-CR-137 40.92 61.78 61.78 325.03 144.48 1175.62 N/A 6.44 ARA-CR-112A 7.53 76.55 76.55 301.35 44.35 562.11 N/A 4.05 ARA-CR-034A 4.13 32.23 32.23 266.91 68.66 400.26 9.20 2.39 ARA-CR-204 38.70 37.60 37.60 223.86 57.22 406.82 N/A 2.49 ARA-CR-216 6.26 38.95 38.95 219.56 70.10 171.69 9.20 1.45 ARA-CR-219 1.38 28.20 28.20 206.64 38.62 285.43 N/A 2.18 ARA-CR-227 15.48 32.23 32.23 202.34 28.61 333.55 N/A 1.87 ARA-CR-220 5.19 41.63 41.63 195.88 226.02 382.76 24.54 2.91 ARA-CR-247 14.21 60.44 60.44 193.73 90.12 367.45 N/A 1.45 ARA-CR-235 14.21 36.26 36.26 187.27 24.32 523.83 N/A 2.81 ARA-CR-149 10.18 41.63 41.63 178.66 77.25 531.49 N/A 5.20

Table 03: REE (TREO/MREO) assay results from stream sediment samples on Caladão Target.

Sample ID CeO2 (ppm) Dy2O3 (ppm) Er2O3 (ppm) Eu2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (gpt) Gd2O3 (ppm) Ho2O3 (ppm) La2O3 (ppm) Lu2O3 (ppm) Nd2O5 (ppm) Pr2O3 (ppm) Sm2O3 (ppm) Tb2O3 (ppm) Tm2O3 (ppm) Y2O3 (ppm) Yb2O3 (ppm) TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) MREO (%) ARA-SS-271 4,708.18 54.63 19.55 2.44 42.98 42.98 116.09 8.48 2,252.19 2.83 1,659.87 502.15 222.18 13.05 2.67 208.19 17.08 10,016.31 2,467.70 24.64 ARA-SS-270 966.30 17.49 7.34 3.17 38.95 38.95 28.33 3.00 502.41 0.90 296.26 94.27 45.22 3.49 1.01 80.49 6.15 2,099.41 459.73 21.90 ARA-SS-266 1,010.23 14.22 7.35 2.81 68.49 68.49 19.46 2.74 251.21 1.02 167.84 54.26 29.69 2.69 0.98 68.12 6.60 1,683.26 270.44 16.07 ARA-SS-269 815.44 16.79 7.47 2.69 60.44 60.44 24.18 2.94 339.63 0.86 215.20 69.80 38.96 3.28 0.97 78.88 6.04 1,658.81 346.26 20.87 ARA-SS-272 857.14 9.67 4.55 0.96 64.46 64.46 17.08 1.73 318.17 0.74 206.57 65.96 30.85 2.04 0.64 45.46 4.44 1,605.13 317.17 19.76 ARA-SS-265 726.07 12.23 6.61 2.58 51.03 51.03 16.16 2.33 204.77 1.05 139.73 45.88 25.98 2.27 0.91 61.58 6.38 1,284.77 227.56 17.71 ARA-SS-253 546.17 13.07 6.25 1.71 52.38 52.38 19.95 2.33 292.61 0.82 174.26 55.80 31.66 2.61 0.94 74.30 5.58 1,250.68 279.18 22.32 ARA-SS-267 868.85 7.14 4.11 2.07 67.15 67.15 8.73 1.40 98.86 0.67 58.55 22.48 13.57 1.31 0.59 36.35 4.10 1,167.48 103.78 8.89 ARA-SS-262 712.49 4.40 3.88 1.17 64.46 64.46 3.43 1.09 32.02 1.00 9.68 7.48 4.87 0.64 0.74 29.96 5.35 847.58 27.32 3.22 ARA-SS-259 402.33 7.00 4.19 1.63 67.15 67.15 7.77 1.45 115.99 0.73 64.15 21.72 11.94 1.23 0.66 38.87 4.55 699.83 106.75 15.25 ARA-SS-268 310.74 6.20 4.31 0.38 65.81 65.81 5.18 1.39 53.24 0.77 34.17 11.60 6.73 0.91 0.70 38.91 4.78 490.63 59.99 12.23 ARA-SS-260 382.54 3.98 3.12 0.49 81.92 81.92 2.81 0.96 27.79 0.67 8.98 5.21 3.59 0.54 0.54 25.93 4.10 485.85 22.48 4.63 ARA-SS-264 245.38 7.45 6.17 1.08 65.81 65.81 6.45 1.75 53.83 1.44 44.56 12.96 8.70 1.10 1.07 48.96 7.97 453.20 75.19 16.59 ARA-SS-263 225.35 4.80 3.10 1.08 64.46 64.46 5.28 1.03 78.22 0.60 50.27 15.14 8.23 0.82 0.49 28.03 3.53 433.83 79.75 18.38 ARA-SS-261 291.30 4.53 4.06 0.49 83.27 83.27 2.73 1.18 25.10 1.05 9.68 4.55 3.25 0.60 0.74 33.36 5.92 396.85 22.77 5.74 ARA-SS-255 146.88 3.33 1.46 0.85 41.63 41.63 5.33 0.60 84.09 0.22 48.75 15.04 8.23 0.68 0.24 17.69 1.59 340.96 76.51 22.44 ARA-SS-254 123.69 3.18 1.57 0.53 29.55 29.55 4.51 0.58 67.08 0.23 41.06 12.72 6.96 0.64 0.25 17.94 1.59 287.33 64.97 22.61 ARA-SS-274 114.20 4.71 2.10 0.64 49.69 49.69 6.09 0.79 58.64 0.27 40.24 12.35 8.58 0.91 0.31 25.75 1.94 281.50 67.18 23.87 ARA-SS-256 113.26 3.14 1.42 1.20 63.12 63.12 4.32 0.57 58.52 0.19 37.67 11.20 6.96 0.60 0.22 17.31 1.37 262.43 59.93 22.84 ARA-SS-258 125.44 4.89 4.13 0.59 65.81 65.81 3.50 1.20 31.78 1.03 20.99 6.24 4.06 0.70 0.75 34.42 5.69 246.00 37.09 15.08 ARA-SS-257 107.52 2.39 1.15 0.76 52.38 52.38 3.52 0.44 48.90 0.15 31.49 9.62 5.68 0.48 0.17 12.70 1.14 230.49 49.97 21.68 ARA-SS-277 62.19 5.58 2.77 0.41 38.95 38.95 4.70 1.01 40.23 0.39 26.94 7.61 4.87 0.94 0.46 36.19 2.85 197.53 46.20 23.39 ARA-SS-282 54.58 5.70 3.19 0.37 37.60 37.60 4.38 1.09 34.83 0.42 23.33 6.79 4.87 0.87 0.51 37.79 3.19 181.58 41.79 23.02 ARA-SS-281 65.83 2.73 1.36 0.52 53.72 53.72 3.58 0.53 33.89 0.19 22.98 6.89 4.75 0.55 0.19 16.51 1.37 163.93 38.13 23.26 ARA-SS-280 48.61 3.44 1.83 0.32 36.26 36.26 3.11 0.66 27.79 0.30 17.15 5.23 3.48 0.53 0.31 21.45 2.16 136.73 30.00 21.94 ARA-SS-275 54.82 2.70 1.15 0.63 73.87 73.87 3.09 0.44 26.97 0.16 19.60 5.85 3.71 0.47 0.18 13.42 1.14 136.03 32.52 23.91 ARA-SS-283 51.54 2.20 1.19 0.37 63.12 63.12 2.54 0.41 25.92 0.17 17.61 5.38 3.59 0.44 0.17 13.09 1.14 127.30 29.41 23.10 ARA-SS-278 28.58 5.03 3.24 0.23 32.23 32.23 2.84 1.10 15.36 0.56 10.50 3.09 2.20 0.71 0.57 40.82 3.87 116.28 21.64 18.61 ARA-SS-273 37.48 3.83 1.99 0.37 51.03 51.03 2.64 0.71 20.88 0.26 12.83 3.82 2.67 0.59 0.27 24.15 1.94 114.42 23.86 20.86 ARA-SS-279 27.76 2.02 1.06 0.29 57.75 57.75 1.64 0.37 15.60 0.16 9.21 2.83 1.86 0.33 0.16 12.22 1.14 76.94 16.35 21.25

Table 04: REE (TREO/MREO) assay results from chip rock samples on Caladão Target.

Sample ID CeO2 (ppm) Dy2O3 (ppm) Er2O3 (ppm) Eu2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (gpt) Gd2O3 (ppm) Ho2O3 (ppm) La2O3 (ppm) Lu2O3 (ppm) Nd2O5 (ppm) Pr2O3 (ppm) Sm2O3 (ppm) Tb2O3 (ppm) Tm2O3 (ppm) Y2O3 (ppm) Yb2O3 (ppm) TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) MREO (%) ARA-CR-220 N/A 35.46 13.53 8.77 41.63 41.63 65.17 5.83 995.56 1.30 778.67 216.64 102.63 7.84 1.67 152.66 9.34 3,901.24 1,148.09 29.43 ARA-CR-217 2,543.66 4.98 2.66 1.73 83.27 83.27 7.66 0.94 142.14 0.44 127.95 31.07 15.54 1.07 0.41 22.87 2.73 3,027.30 181.59 6.00 ARA-CR-132 1,102.99 29.39 8.79 1.76 84.61 84.61 49.94 4.06 564.22 1.02 407.07 118.66 72.24 6.87 1.14 117.98 7.29 2,543.40 638.04 25.09 ARA-CR-216 N/A 24.43 9.88 10.12 38.95 38.95 43.47 4.18 749.99 0.90 528.72 153.69 69.34 5.19 1.23 118.31 6.60 2,310.70 786.24 34.03 ARA-CR-219 N/A 23.16 8.74 8.05 28.20 28.20 41.06 3.88 631.30 0.82 383.15 104.19 55.55 5.05 1.06 112.86 5.58 1,912.20 574.42 30.04 ARA-CR-212 481.63 21.70 10.70 2.93 126.24 126.24 27.04 3.93 213.21 1.54 202.13 58.23 41.40 4.01 1.66 136.94 10.59 1,232.29 329.36 26.73 ARA-CR-215 87.96 10.09 4.36 6.44 206.82 206.82 20.09 1.74 427.47 0.48 332.42 92.45 41.51 2.23 0.57 45.20 3.42 1,080.16 481.61 44.59 ARA-CR-211 592.08 3.98 1.60 2.19 71.18 71.18 7.48 0.68 149.88 0.16 87.71 31.91 14.50 0.87 0.21 17.31 1.25 940.23 139.99 14.89 ARA-CR-218 N/A 9.61 4.06 5.59 41.63 41.63 16.19 1.63 309.14 0.40 188.95 56.60 25.86 1.98 0.51 45.86 2.96 840.89 284.79 33.87 ARA-CR-222 721.27 2.13 1.40 0.41 87.30 87.30 2.22 0.46 46.68 0.27 - 5.90 3.48 0.37 0.23 12.47 1.82 832.51 12.19 1.46 ARA-CR-135 353.02 11.97 3.22 0.87 150.42 150.42 20.18 1.62 154.92 0.28 114.07 37.36 27.37 2.88 0.37 46.23 2.16 792.72 194.86 24.58 ARA-CR-221 N/A 11.03 5.07 3.75 38.95 38.95 14.00 2.03 212.86 0.43 128.88 37.92 19.25 2.06 0.65 49.87 3.30 637.80 200.36 31.41 ARA-CR-202 N/A 5.61 2.16 0.53 26.86 26.86 8.79 0.92 139.68 0.24 69.05 24.44 13.22 1.24 0.29 25.81 1.71 567.32 114.35 20.16 ARA-CR-213 115.02 5.41 2.07 3.05 69.84 69.84 10.17 0.90 194.45 0.20 129.58 38.35 17.86 1.19 0.27 26.00 1.48 551.27 193.60 35.12 ARA-CR-034A N/A 6.19 3.03 3.43 32.23 32.23 8.56 1.15 110.12 0.33 75.46 23.89 12.64 1.20 0.41 33.84 2.39 524.51 120.14 22.90 ARA-CR-214 107.64 3.70 1.42 2.48 67.15 67.15 7.00 0.62 126.19 0.14 89.93 26.27 12.18 0.83 0.19 16.52 1.02 401.13 133.73 33.34 ARA-CR-133 59.38 7.86 4.37 1.88 123.56 123.56 7.63 1.56 74.71 0.44 58.09 17.99 9.16 1.34 0.59 65.59 3.30 314.00 95.02 30.26 ARA-CR-203 77.66 7.38 3.91 1.02 115.50 115.50 6.20 1.40 37.18 0.47 38.26 10.81 7.89 1.21 0.58 44.46 3.76 242.53 65.90 27.17 ARA-CR-149 N/A 7.44 3.95 1.83 41.63 41.63 8.77 1.43 43.04 0.48 51.90 13.61 10.09 1.35 0.55 47.38 3.30 222.35 84.83 38.15 ARA-CR-112A 82.46 4.09 0.87 1.11 76.55 76.55 6.33 0.50 46.68 0.07 37.09 10.95 9.04 0.97 0.11 13.59 0.46 218.23 62.50 28.64 ARA-CR-112B 65.01 3.73 1.35 1.02 81.92 81.92 4.84 0.61 38.70 0.14 30.33 8.64 6.61 0.76 0.21 16.53 1.14 181.90 50.34 27.68 ARA-CR-150 N/A 5.10 2.30 0.66 30.89 30.89 4.65 1.02 36.24 0.32 26.94 7.84 5.45 0.77 0.40 28.73 2.28 178.86 46.36 25.92 ARA-CR-201 73.56 3.05 1.91 0.42 83.27 83.27 3.11 0.68 30.14 0.28 25.78 7.77 4.75 0.49 0.32 21.55 1.82 177.62 42.10 23.70 ARA-CR-148 74.96 0.67 0.14 0.27 51.03 51.03 1.28 0.09 49.26 N/A 17.15 6.83 2.55 0.16 N/A 2.45 0.11 159.75 27.58 17.26 ARA-CR-112C 39.12 3.93 1.80 1.22 64.46 64.46 4.53 0.73 26.39 0.17 21.69 6.18 5.45 0.73 0.24 24.64 1.25 138.90 38.18 27.49 ARA-CR-239 N/A 0.93 0.38 0.60 34.92 34.92 1.58 0.15 20.99 N/A 11.90 3.83 2.09 0.21 N/A 4.85 0.23 85.80 19.07 22.23 ARA-CR-134 14.17 3.05 1.81 0.73 150.42 150.42 2.59 0.62 12.31 0.19 13.88 3.94 2.78 0.47 0.24 24.57 1.48 82.18 24.26 29.52 ARA-CR-209 N/A 1.47 0.64 0.81 25.52 25.52 1.86 0.26 12.67 0.08 14.11 3.82 2.67 0.30 0.08 7.47 0.57 78.77 22.49 28.55

Table 05: Ga2O3 assay results from chip rock samples on Caladão Target.

Sample ID CeO2 (ppm) Dy2O3 (ppm) Er2O3 (ppm) Eu2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (ppm) Ga2O3 (gpt) Gd2O3 (ppm) Ho2O3 (ppm) La2O3 (ppm) Lu2O3 (ppm) Nd2O5 (ppm) Pr2O3 (ppm) Sm2O3 (ppm) Tb2O3 (ppm) Tm2O3 (ppm) Y2O3 (ppm) Yb2O3 (ppm) TREO (ppm) MREO (ppm) MREO (%) ARA-CR-114C 5.86 1.02 0.44 0.30 221.79 221.79 0.85 0.14 4.93 N/A 4.90 1.39 0.81 0.14 0.06 6.77 0.34 N/A N/A N/A ARA-CR-116C 19.44 0.99 0.50 0.40 212.38 212.38 1.34 0.15 27.79 0.07 18.31 5.48 1.86 0.16 N/A 4.24 0.46 N/A N/A N/A ARA-CR-215 87.96 10.09 4.36 6.44 206.82 206.82 20.09 1.74 427.47 0.48 332.42 92.45 41.51 2.23 0.57 45.20 3.42 1,080.16 481.61 44.59 ARA-CR-147 4.92 0.11 N/A N/A 162.50 162.50 0.14 N/A 2.81 N/A 1.28 0.46 0.35 N/A N/A 0.62 - 11.29 2.83 25.06 ARA-CR-131 12.77 1.33 0.83 0.25 155.79 155.79 1.03 0.26 8.21 0.10 5.37 1.69 1.28 0.21 0.13 7.71 0.91 41.83 9.92 23.72 ARA-CR-122 27.52 2.12 0.98 0.48 151.89 151.89 2.14 0.32 12.31 0.09 12.68 3.23 2.67 0.32 0.10 9.37 0.68 N/A N/A N/A ARA-CR-135 353.02 11.97 3.22 0.87 150.42 150.42 20.18 1.62 154.92 0.28 114.07 37.36 27.37 2.88 0.37 46.23 2.16 792.72 194.86 24.58 ARA-CR-134 14.17 3.05 1.81 0.73 150.42 150.42 2.59 0.62 12.31 0.19 13.88 3.94 2.78 0.47 0.24 24.57 1.48 82.18 24.26 29.52 ARA-CR-205 16.40 0.40 0.18 0.14 141.02 141.02 0.55 0.06 8.21 N/A 5.13 1.63 0.93 0.09 N/A 2.18 0.11 36.86 8.23 22.33 ARA-CR-212 481.63 21.70 10.70 2.93 126.24 126.24 27.04 3.93 213.21 1.54 202.13 58.23 41.40 4.01 1.66 136.94 10.59 1,232.29 329.36 26.73 ARA-CR-136 8.08 0.68 0.32 0.15 126.24 126.24 0.51 0.10 3.75 N/A 3.15 0.95 0.70 0.09 N/A 3.52 0.34 22.53 5.59 24.83 ARA-CR-133 59.38 7.86 4.37 1.88 123.56 123.56 7.63 1.56 74.71 0.44 58.09 17.99 9.16 1.34 0.59 65.59 3.30 314.00 95.02 30.26 ARA-CR-203 77.66 7.38 3.91 1.02 115.50 115.50 6.20 1.40 37.18 0.47 38.26 10.81 7.89 1.21 0.58 44.46 3.76 242.53 65.90 27.17 ARA-CR-222 721.27 2.13 1.40 0.41 87.30 87.30 2.22 0.46 46.68 0.27 - 5.90 3.48 0.37 0.23 12.47 1.82 832.51 12.19 1.46

Samples were analyzed by SGS Geosol (Vespasiano, metropolitan Belo Horizonte), an internationally certified laboratory for resource and reserve reporting. Methods were selected according to sample type and expected element/oxide ranges. Stream-sediment samples were prepared using PRS80J-PA (Soil & Sediment; 80# sieving). Rock and core samples (fresh or weathered) were prepared using PRP70J_A2-PA (crush 75% <3 mm; pulverize 250 g to 95% <150#; Jones split). Chemical analyses employed ICM90A (sodium-peroxide fusion with ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish). QA/QC measures included a blank at the start of preparation, duplicates every 15 samples, and one certified reference standard per analytical batch.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been approved by Jonathan Victor Hill, BSc Hons, FAusIMM, the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Spark Energy Minerals Inc.

Spark Energy Minerals Inc. is a Canadian company advancing the exploration and development of critical minerals essential to the clean-energy transition. The Company's primary focus is Brazil, where it controls a significant land position within the country's emerging Lithium Valley - a region recognized for its lithium, gallium, and rare-earth potential. Spark's flagship Arapaima Project spans approximately 91,900 hectares and hosts multiple targets for lithium and gallium-REE mineralization. Through systematic exploration, Spark aims to help strengthen the secure and sustainable supply of minerals that power electrification, renewable energy, and modern technologies. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and supporting Brazil's development of a transparent, sustainable critical-minerals supply chain.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, SEE THE COMPANY'S WEBSITE AT

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively "forward-looking information") as those terms are used in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar Canadian laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated", "anticipates" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the business of the Company, the Property, financing, and certain corporate changes. In addition, it should be noted that rock, soil, and stream sediment samples are inherently selective samples and may not represent the true underlying mineralization. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

