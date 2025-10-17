DJ Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist (WLDD LN) Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 17-Oct-2025 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Swap II UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 16-Oct-2025 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 368.2925 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21980860 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN LEI Code: 9695004S2YZ3JVO94R93 Sequence No.: 405377 EQS News ID: 2214666 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

October 17, 2025 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)