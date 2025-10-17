Qt Group Oyj: Qt Group collaborates with Infineon to build AI-powered consumer devices

Infineon's new microcontroller, PSOC Edge, will leverage Qt for MCUs to help developers more quickly build consumer devices with rich user interfaces on a low hardware footprint - e.g. smart health wearables, smart home hubs

Espoo, Finland - October 17 - Qt Group (Nasdaq, Helsinki: QTCOM) has announced it will bring its lightweight, high-performance graphics framework, Qt for MCUs, to Infineon's new microcontroller, PSOC Edge. The goal is to help developers more quickly build and deploy powerful consumer AI devices at the edge. Through the partnership, Qt for MCUs is fully integrated out-of-the-box with Infineon's hardware as the underlying GUI framework. This will support product makers in building visually rich, performant, and intuitive user interfaces on tight computing resource constraints.

Modern microcontrollers are tiny cost-effective standalone computer platforms with rich graphical capabilities. They are often used for applications that need near-instant boot-up, compact design, power savings, and continuous real-time processing. For AI-heavy devices at the edge, achieving great performance on devices with limited processing power, memory, and storage is more important than ever.

The announcement marks an expansion of Qt Group's partnership with Infineon, one of the world's leading semiconductor makers, after bringing the Qt toolkit to Infineon's automotive TRAVEO T2G MCUs. This new partnership leverages recent microcontroller innovation - including for IoT, automotive, and industrial applications - and applies it to many new use cases outside of safety-critical sectors.

The PSOC Edge microcontroller is designed for AI-enabled consumer products that demand both intelligence and seamless user interaction. By integrating Qt for MCUs directly into the Infineon software ecosystem, device makers can more easily access and deploy Qt's microcontroller-specific solutions to deliver fluid user interfaces on a low memory footprint, with shorter time to market.

The combined solution is ideal for a wide range of innovative edge AI consumer products, including:

Next generation synchronized HMIs which combine state-of-the-art touch graphics with voice and gesture control.

Smart health wearables that detect falls or specific sounds and trigger appropriate responses.

Smart home hubs that display the status of multiple edge devices, detect movement and sound, and enable gesture-based interaction.

Qt for MCUs will be available as part of the Infineon PSOC Edge offering, fully integrated and tested for production. Through this partnership, developers can also gain access to:

The full suite of Qt Group's design-to-development tools, including Figma to Qt, Qt Design Studio, and Qt Creator.

Qt Group's Quality Assurance tools like Squish for automated GUI testing, ensuring quality and early detection of UI issues.

Integration with Infineon's ModusToolbox framework, enabling rapid deployment and debugging of Qt applications on PSOC Edge.

"Any successful product demands a fluid and intuitive UI/UX," says Juhapekka Niemi, Senior Vice President, Qt Group. "This has always been true for embedded devices, but now with AI in the mix, the need for speed and efficiency in these powerful but portable devices is even more critical. AI needs a rich UI/UX that feels performant and enjoyable to the user. That's where Qt complements edge AI devices well. We have already shown that our technology can work in virtually any industry, on any device."

"At Infineon, we're committed to empowering next-generation embedded systems with advanced AI and rich graphics," says Bill Krakar, Senior Director of Product Marketing Microcontrollers at Infineon Technologies. "Our collaboration with Qt for MCUs brings a best-in-class UI framework to PSOC Edge, enabling developers to create high-performance, visually compelling user interfaces on energy-efficient devices. This partnership ensures that customers can deliver premium experiences without compromising power, security, or real-time responsiveness."

