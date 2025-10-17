Anzeige
Genovis AB: Genovis receives order worth approximately 1 million euros from global pharmaceutical company

Genovis AB, a leading provider of innovative enzyme technologies, today announced it has received an order with a total value of approximately EUR 1 million (SEK 11 million) from a global pharmaceutical company. The order includes material and related services connected to one of Genovis' proprietary antibody conjugation technology platforms.

Genovis' technology platform will be used as part of the manufacturing process to produce material for a novel drug candidate currently in preclinical development, and is expected to remain part of the manufacturing process if the program progresses into clinical development. Manufacturing of the reagents required to support the project will begin immediately, and delivery is expected to be completed no later than early 2026.

"We are proud to support this important program and pleased that our technology platforms continue to enable the development of innovative biopharmaceuticals," says Fredrik Olsson, CEO of Genovis.

This order represents a significant milestone for Genovis' bioconjugation business and highlights the growing importance of the company's technologies in the field of next-generation therapeutics.

Contacts
Fredrik Olsson, CEO
Tel: +46 (0)70-276 46 56 fredrik.olsson@genovis.com

About Us
Headquartered in Kävlinge, Sweden, Genovis offers customers in the biopharmaceutical and research industries tools that facilitate and save time in the development of new treatment methods and diagnostics. Genovis enzyme products, known as SmartEnzymes, are used by scientists all over the world and the innovative product formats facilitate development and quality control of biological drugs. The Group consists of Genovis AB and the wholly owned subsidiary Genovis Inc. (US). Genovis shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market and DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

This is a translation of the Swedish original. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Swedish original, the Swedish version shall prevail.

This information is information that Genovis is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-10-17 08:30 CEST.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
