

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden-headquartered Genovis AB (GENO.ST), a provider of innovative enzyme technologies, on Thursday announced an expansion of its license agreement with U.S.-based Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO).



The agreement provides access to proprietary enzyme technology to develop and manufacture antibody-drug conjugates intended for therapeutic use. This broadens the scope of the original license agreement which was previously limited to discovery and preclinical research.



Financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.



Genovis expects the expansion of the license to therapeutic applications to help in the advancement of promising ADC candidates into clinical development and, ultimately, the market. It is also seen as a significant step forward to help enable innovative targeted cancer therapies.



