Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A1T6SL | ISIN: SE0005101003
Nexam Chemical Holding AB: Nexam Chemical Holding AB (publ) Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Recycling sales increased by 250% compared to the previous year

Third quarter at a glance

Significant events during the quarter:

  • Sales increased by 3% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024 and the gross margin for the quarter was 46% compared to 47% compared to the corresponding quarter.
  • Performance Chemical's sales increased by 8% compared to the corresponding quarter and Performance Masterbatch's sales decreased by 1% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2024.
  • Two major customers within Recycling are now in full operation and using Nexam's additives on an industrial scale.

Financials during the third quarter of 2025:

  • Net sales during quarter amounted to SEK 45,499,000 (44,092,000).
  • The gross margin amounted to 46% (47%) during the quarter.
  • The adjusted profit before depreciation (Adj EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 1,679,00 (1,188,000)
  • The operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) for the quarter was SEK 761,000 (1,188,000). EBITDA was impacted by a bad debt of SEK 918,000.
  • In comparison to the beginning of the year, cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 10,882,000 (9,020,000). The company also has an overdraft facility where the unused portion amounts to SEK 16,639,000 compared to SEK 13,862,000 at the beginning of the year.
  • Cash flow from the operating activities during the quarter amounted to SEK 8,175,000 (899,000).
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.05 (-0.04).

Lomma 17 October 2025

The Board of Directors

These financial statements have been reviewed by the Company's auditor.

Presentation:

Nexam Chemical presents the interim for January to September 2025 on October the 17th at 11:30 CET.

The presentation will be held in English via the following link:

https://youtube.com/live/aVpxGkCmp3Q?feature=share

Note: This press release has been translated from Swedish. The Swedish text shall govern for all purposes and prevail in case of any discrepancy with the English version.

For further information please contact: Ronnie Törnqvist, VD, +46 (0)706-25 41 85, ronnie.tornqvist@nexamchemical.com

Certified Adviser:

Bergs Securities AB, info@bergssecurities.se

This information is information that Nexam Chemical Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:18 CET on 17th of October 2025.

About Nexam Chemical

Nexam Chemical develops technology and products that make it possible to significantly improve the production process and properties of most types of plastics in a cost-effective manner and with retained production technology. The improved properties include strength, toughness, temperature and chemical resistance as well as service life. The improvements in properties that can be achieved by using Nexam Chemical's technology make it possible to replace metals and other heavier or more expensive materials with plastics in a number of applications. In applications where plastic is already used, Nexam Chemicals products can improve the manufacturing process, reducing material use and enable more environmental friendly alternatives. Example of commercial applications: pipe manufacturing, foam production and high-performance plastics. More information about the business will be found on www.nexamchemical.com. The company's Certified Adviser is Bergs Securities AB. Bergs Securities AB can be reached at info@bergssecurities.se or by phone +46-8 408 933 50.


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.