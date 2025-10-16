Voltalia and IFC partner to accelerate renewable energy deployment in the mining sector

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the signing of a strategic partnership with IFC, a member of the World Bank Group to support the expansion of clean energy solutions across mining operations in Africa.

Mining is a highly energy-dependent industry with many sites relying on fossil fuels, particularly in regions where access to stable power grids is limited. Although Africa accounts for only a small share of global greenhouse gas emissions, it hosts significant mineral resources, making it a key region for shaping the future of energy sustainability.

Through this partnership, Voltalia and IFC are joining forces to identify and develop Power-to-Mine (PtM) projects that aim to reduce mining companies' reliance on carbon-intensive energy sources by integrating renewable energy solutions. The initiative will prioritize the short- to medium-term deployment of renewable power infrastructure in selected African countries.

Voltalia will bring its comprehensive expertise across the entire project lifecycle, ensuring the delivery of reliable and high-performance energy systems.

Together, the partners will deliver fully integrated, turnkey renewable energy solutions tailored to mining operations. These may include hybrid solar- wind systems, battery storage, corporate power purchase agreements (PPAs), construction and maintenance services.

Robert Klein, CEO of Voltalia, commented: "This collaboration with IFC reflects our shared ambition to accelerate the minerals sector's transition to cleaner energy. By combining Voltalia's technical expertise with IFC's development-driven approach, we're helping to build a more resilient and sustainable energy future for the mining sector."

Valerie Levkov, IFC Global Industry Director for Energy, Metals & Mining and Sustainable Infrastructure Advisory, said: "IFC's partnership with Voltalia will bring renewable energy technologies to Africa's important minerals sector, which contributes to jobs and economic development across the continent. Working with Voltalia, IFC will support tangible and long-term solutions that bring environmental and economic benefits."

Voltalia's long-standing commitment to environmental improvement and local development is embedded in its strategy and operations, making this initiative a natural extension of its purpose-driven approach.

This partnership also supports the mineral industry's broader decarbonization goals and contributes to the objectives of Mission 300, an ambitious initiative led by the World Bank Group and African Development Bank to connect 300 million people in Africa to sustainable, affordable, and reliable electricity by 2030, and IFC's support for distributed renewable energy solutions.

Next on the agenda: Q3 Turnover 2025, on October 22nd 2025 (post-closing)