Total Energy Services Inc. Extends Existing Credit Facilities

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy") (TSX:TOT) announces that it has extended its $170 million revolving syndicated bank credit facilities (the "Credit Facility") to January 10, 2029. Other than the extension of the maturity date, there were no changes to the terms and conditions of the Credit Facility.

