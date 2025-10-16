Anzeige
Freitag, 17.10.2025
WKN: A0X8WB | ISIN: CA89154B1022 | Ticker-Symbol: 5O7
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Total Energy Services Inc. Extends Existing Credit Facilities

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. ("Total Energy") (TSX:TOT) announces that it has extended its $170 million revolving syndicated bank credit facilities (the "Credit Facility") to January 10, 2029. Other than the extension of the maturity date, there were no changes to the terms and conditions of the Credit Facility.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol "TOT".

For further information, please contact Yuliya Gorbach, Vice-President Finance and Chief Financial Officer at (403) 216-3920 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.

The TSX has neither approved nor disapproved of the information contained herein.


