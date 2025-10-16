Worksport Ltd: Worksport Reports Record Q3 Revenue Growth and 2,300 Basis-Point Margin Expansion Ahead of Three Clean-Energy Product Launches

Margins surpassing 31%, along with 62% year-over-year topline growth to a $5MM quarter, underscore accelerating U.S. manufacturing scale and profitability before the commercialization of the next line of products: SOLIS, COR, and Aetherlux by Terravis.

West Seneca, New York, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport Ltd. (NASDAQ: WKSP) ("Worksport" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based innovator in advanced manufacturing and distributed clean energy technologies, serving both consumer and industrial markets, today announced its unaudited top-line results for the third quarter of 2025, reporting the highest quarterly revenue and gross profit in Company history.

Q3 2025 Top-Line Highlights (Unaudited):

Revenue of $5.015 million , up from $4.10 million in Q2 2025 (+22% QoQ ) and $3.10 million in Q3 2024 (+62% YoY)





, up from $4.10 million in Q2 2025 ) and $3.10 million in Q3 2024 (+62% YoY) Gross margin of 31%, versus 26.4% in Q2 2025 and just 7.9% in Q3 2024 - an increase of over 2,300 basis points year-over-year





versus 26.4% in Q2 2025 and just - an increase of over 2,300 basis points year-over-year Gross profit of $1.60 million , up from $1.08 million in Q2 2025 and $0.247 million in Q3 2024





, up from $1.08 million in Q2 2025 and $0.247 million in Q3 2024 Production of 8,600 units in Q3 2025, accelerating from 6,000 in Q2 2025 and 4,300 in Q1 2025 (100% production increase in just two quarters)





These results mark the third consecutive record quarter for Worksport and underscore the Company's improving operational leverage and scale.

CEO Commentary

"What's exciting isn't just the tremendous QoQ margin and revenue growth - it's that this is happening before our next-generation products even hit the market," said Steven Rossi. "SOLIS, COR, and Terravis are the next chapter of a company that's already proven it can execute." said Steven Rossi, Chief Executive Officer of Worksport.

Deepening Momentum Before SOLIS / COR / Terravis

The Q3 2025 performance delivers strong proof of point: Worksport is achieving robust growth and expanding margins before the commercialization of its next-generation technologies. The upcoming SOLIS solar tonneau cover, COR portable energy system, and innovations through its subsidiary Terravis Energy (ground breaking cold-climate heat pumps, currently being validated by the DOE) are poised to build on this foundation.

By executing at scale in its legacy business, the Company expects to absorb the incremental cost and R&D burden associated with those upcoming product lines, while preserving margin strength. The accelerating production curve - doubling since Q1 - also signals manufacturing ramp efficiency that will support future product launches.

Strategic Implications & Value Drivers

Operating Leverage & Margin Expansion: The jump from ~7.9% margin in Q3 2024 to 31.0% in Q3 2025 reflects new product launches, structural improvements, processes, fixed-cost absorption, and scale.

The jump from ~7.9% margin in Q3 2024 to 31.0% in Q3 2025 reflects new product launches, structural improvements, processes, fixed-cost absorption, and scale. Scalable U.S. Manufacturing Base: Domestic production momentum reduces supply chain risk and readies capacity for scaling SOLIS, COR, and Terravis products. The Company believes its US tonneau cover factory is capable of $100M+ in annual revenue without further investment.

Domestic production momentum reduces supply chain risk and readies capacity for scaling SOLIS, COR, and Terravis products. The Company believes its US tonneau cover factory is Pre-launch Validation: Growth before the launch of SOLIS/COR is expected to de-risk the path ahead by establishing financial and production credibility.

Growth before the launch of SOLIS/COR is expected to de-risk the path ahead by establishing financial and production credibility. Clean-Tech Positioning: As broader renewable energy and off-grid power demand grows, Worksport stands to benefit from its dual presence in automotive accessories and emerging portable energy systems.

Taken together, the Company's Q3 results strengthen its financial footing just as it prepares to bring high-potential technologies to market.

Worksport anticipates filing its Form 10-Q on November 13, 2025.

