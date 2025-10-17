

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Around 42,000 workers have been repaid by their employers, including well-known high street brands, with employers receiving fines totaling 10.2 million pounds for breaking the rules, the UK Department for Business and Trade said Friday.



'Every worker deserves a fair day's pay for a fair day's work, and this government will not tolerate rogue employers who short-change their staff,' Business Secretary Peter Kyle said.



'I know that no employer wants to end up on one of these lists. But our Plan to Make Work Pay cracks down on those not playing by the rules. This ensures a level playing field where all businesses pay what they owe whilst workers receive the boost to their living standards they deserve.'



This action comes as the Government introduces the biggest upgrade to workers' rights and enforcement for a generation through its Plan to Make Work Pay, which is set to directly benefit around 15 million, or half of all British workers.



As well as ensuring hard work is properly rewarded with fair treatment and decent pay, from April 2026 the Employment Rights Bill will also establish a new Fair Work Agency with more powers to tackle employers underpaying workers and failing to pay holiday and sick pay.



Friday's announcement follows significant increases to National Minimum Wage rates earlier this year. From April, millions got a pay rise with those on the National Living Wage who work full-time seeing their families supported by an extra 1,400 pounds per year, according to the Department for Business and Trade.



