

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 17.10.2025 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG CUTS HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PRICE TARGET TO 2510 (2560) PENCE - 'BUY' - BERENBERG RAISES CRODA INTERNATIONAL PRICE TARGET TO 3300 (3100) PENCE - 'BUY' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 1915 (1950) PENCE - 'HOLD' - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH RAISES CRODA INTERNATIONAL PRICE TARGET TO 3100 (3000) PENCE - 'HOLD' - GOLDMAN RAISES BRITISH LAND PRICE TARGET TO 430 (410) PENCE - 'BUY' - JPMORGAN RAISES WHITBREAD PRICE TARGET TO 2900 (2800) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - UBS CUTS DIAGEO PRICE TARGET TO 2250 (2450) PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

© 2025 AFX News