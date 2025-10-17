

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has released funding for Albania, Montenegro and North Macedonia as part of the EU Growth Plan for the Western Balkans. This decision acknowledges the significant reforms partners have made to better align with EU standards, the Commission said.



Albania will receive its first disbursement of 99.3 million euro, out of which 46.2 million euro will be paid directly to the state budget, and the remaining funds will support infrastructure projects through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, or WBIF.



Montenegro is to receive its second disbursement of 8.1 million euro, including 3.8 million euro paid directly to the state budget and the rest earmarked for infrastructure projects via the WBIF.



North Macedonia will receive its second disbursement amounting to 16 million euro, with 7.4 million euro paid directly to the state budget and the rest funding infrastructure projects through the WBIF.



Once approved by the WBIF Board, these funds will support infrastructure projects in areas such as sustainable transport, clean energy, digital and human capital development, in close cooperation with Western Balkan partners and international financial institutions.



Since the start of the Western Balkans Growth Plan, the total amounts disbursed add up to 99.3 million euro for Albania, 18.3 million euro for Montenegro, and 25 million euro for North Macedonia. The Growth Plan incentivises enlargement partners' preparations for EU membership, by bringing forward benefits ahead of full integration into the EU. This in turn accelerates the speed of the enlargement process and the growth of their economies, the European Commission said in a press release.



