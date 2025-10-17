

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The powerful UK-led Carrier Strike Group, or CSG25, has conducted military drills with the Indian Armed Forces, completing a successful visit to India as part of its ongoing eight-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, known as Operation Highmast.



During the visit, aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales and accompanying vessels joined with the Indian Navy's Carrier Strike Group, led by the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. This joint activity, known as Exercise Konkan, was conducted in the western Indian Ocean, and enhanced the warfighting capabilities of both nations, through developing deeper understanding between the two militaries, the UK Ministry of Defense said.



HMS Prince of Wales and the UK Carrier Strike Group conducted combined air exercises with the Indian Air Force, further demonstrating the growing strategic alignment between both nations in the region, and helping keep Britian secure at home and strong abroad.



CSG25 will depart the Indo-Pacific region for the Mediterranean Sea for the final phase of the deployment prior to returning to UK waters by the end of the year.



The UK Government has commited to increase defence spending to 2.6 percent of GDP from 2027.



UK DefenSe Minister Lord Vernon Coaker said, 'It has been incredible to see the strength and reach of the UK Armed Forces as the Carrier Strike Group continued its deployment in South Asia this week.??Alongside our leadership on global security, we have showcased leading-edge defence innovation which strengthens our trading relationship with India and secures British jobs'.??



The CSG visit and joint exercises further strengthen a growing military partnership between the two countries, following a recent 350 million pound deal, which is set to deliver UK-manufactured Lightweight Multirole Missiles to the Indian Army.



As per the contract, air defence missiles and launchers will be manufactured in Northern Ireland for the Indian Army. These strategic weapons are currently being manufactured in Belfast for Ukraine.



Following Prime Minister Keir Starmer's visit to Mumbai last week, a broader complex weapons partnership between the UK and India is being negotiated between the two governments.



Last week, the UK and India signed the Implementing Arrangement to advance collaboration on electric-powered engines for naval ships to the next stage, worth 250 million pounds.



