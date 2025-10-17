Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141 | Ticker-Symbol: 7MN
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:24
0,140 Euro
-27,56 % -0,053
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MINESTO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MINESTO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1490,18712:52
PR Newswire
17.10.2025 12:18 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Minesto part of Swedish high-level delegation to South Korea

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, leading ocean energy technology developer Minesto was part of a high-level Swedish delegation to South Korea aiming to explore new partnerships and strengthen bilateral collaboration in the green transition. The delegation, led by HRH Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and joined by Swedish ministers, is part of Focus Asia - Sweden's strategy for trade and investment in the region. Extensive tidal and ocean current resources make South Korea a highly attractive market for Minesto.

Minesto CEO Dr Martin Edlund was invited by Business Sweden to join the Swedish delegation led by HRH Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden and supported by Swedish minister for Foreign Affairs Maria Malmer Stenergard and Swedish minister for Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson.

On October 16, representatives from both countries successfully concluded the 'Sweden-South Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit'. Dr Marin Edlund took part in the discussions alongside representatives from the Swedish and Korean governments and prominent industry leaders and had the opportunity to highlight how Minesto's technology can contribute to the global energy transition.

Participating companies and organizations that visited South Korea together with Minesto include Ericsson, Hexicon, Atlas Copco, Hitachi Energy, I-Tech, Tetra Pak, RISE, EQT Group, Saab etc.

Fore more information on the delegation:

High-level visit and delegation to South Korea 2025 - Business Sweden

For more information on Sweden-Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit:

??-??? ???? ???? ??·Sweden-Korea Sustainable Partnership Summit

For additional information, please contact
Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
ir@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/minesto-part-of-swedish-high-level-delegation-to-south-korea,c4251911

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minesto-part-of-swedish-high-level-delegation-to-south-korea-302587483.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.