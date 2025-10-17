

BIRMINGHAM (ALABAMA) (dpa-AFX) - Regions Financial Corp. (RF) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $548 million, or $0.61 per share. This compares with $446 million, or $0.49 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Regions Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $561 million or $0.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $1.916 billion from $1.790 billion last year.



Regions Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $548 Mln. vs. $446 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.61 vs. $0.49 last year. -Revenue: $1.916 Bln vs. $1.790 Bln last year.



