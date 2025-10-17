

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound fell to a 3-year low of 1.0584 against the Swiss franc, a 1-week low of 0.8725 against the euro and nearly a 2-week low of 200.69 against the yen, from early highs of 1.0648, 0.8700 and 202.14, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the pound edged down to 1.3411 from an early near 2-week high of 1.3472.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.05 against the franc, 0.88 against the euro, 198.00 against the yen and 1.32 against the greenback.



