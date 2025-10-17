Anzeige
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
Tradegate
17.10.25 | 11:47
34,550 Euro
-1,64 % -0,575
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRUIST FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,76536,11512:59
35,76536,11512:59
17.10.2025 12:36 Uhr
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports third quarter 2025 results

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its third quarter 2025 results today. Investors can access the live third quarter 2025 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/mdQ0gY4Vl61
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 4433280

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's Third Quarter 2025 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $544 billion as of September 30, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-third-quarter-2025-results-302586822.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
