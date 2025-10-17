NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")

Vesting of the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP"), Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP") and Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") (together, "the Plans")

The conditional shares granted under the Plans on October 13, 2022, automatically vested on October 13, 2025. The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual. All resulting shares were released for nil consideration.

Ratable vesting of the Restricted Stock Unit Awards ("RSU Awards") under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")

The RSU Awards granted under the Omnibus Plan on October 15, 2024, vest in three equal annual instalments. The first instalment vested on October 15, 2025. All resulting shares under the ratable Restricted Stock Unit Awards were released for nil consideration.

Following the vestings under the Plans and the Omnibus Plan, all PDMRs sold shares between October 13 and 16, 2025.

Awards made under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")

On October 14, 2025, the Company granted Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Unit Awards and Non-Qualified Stock Option Awards under the Omnibus Plan. Details of the vesting criteria and performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further details.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Kevin Murphy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President Chief Executive Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the LTIP (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 2. The sale of Shares stemming from vesting of LTIP 3. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 4. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 5. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) 1. Vesting of LTIP Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 14,600 2. Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting Price(s) Volume(s) $234.031 5,313 $234.170 871 $234.171 200 $234.280 132 $234.285 100 $234.290 500 $234.300 216 $234.310 318 $234.320 150 $234.330 100 $234.385 900 3. Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 2,693 4. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 5,718 5. Grant of Performance Stock Units Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 19,060 6. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Price(s) Volume(s) $0.00 11,698 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information 1. Vesting of LTIP Volume(s) Price(s) Aggregated volume Not applicable $0.00 2. Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting Price Volume(s) Price(s) 8,880 $2,060,348.313 3. Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 4. Grant of Restricted Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 5. Grant of Performance Stock Units Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 6. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options Volume(s) Price(s) Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-15; UTC time 4. 2025-10-14; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange 3. Outside a Trading Venue 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Brundage 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the LTIP (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 2. The sale of Shares stemming from vesting of LTIP 3. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 4. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 5. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of LTIP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 5,466 Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$233.323 3,000 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 806 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,648 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 5,496 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,373

USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of LTIP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $699,969.000 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-15; UTC time 4. 2025-10-14; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. New York Stock Exchange 3. Outside a Trading Venue 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Robert Camposano 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Vice President b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax) 5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 527 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,072 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$233.460 86.802

$233.221 1,513.000 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 169 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 797 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,658 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,632 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

1,599.802 $373,128.168 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Ian Graham 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Legal Officer Corporate Secretary b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 5. The sale of Shares including shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards 6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 8. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,646 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,218 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$233.220 4,864.00 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 365 Sale of Shares including Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$239.310 400.921

$239.359 205.000 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 797 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,658 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,632 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $1,134,382.080 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares including Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

605.921 $145,013 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-15; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time 8. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. New York Stock Exchange 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue 8. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name James Paisley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Digital Information Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in January 2023 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in January 2023 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,144 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,231 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$237.090 201

$236.960 2,799 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 339 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 731 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,436 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,496 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

3,000 $710,906.130 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-14; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Jake Schlicher 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,240 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,416 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$233.605 200

$233.510 2,800 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 310 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 930 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,102 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,904 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

3,000 $700,549.000 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Allison Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. A charitable donation by way of a gift of Shares 5. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 8. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 270 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 550 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$234.200 0.995

$234.223 820 Charitable gift of Shares

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 70 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 165 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 731 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 2,436 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,496 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

820.995 $192,295.889 Charitable gift of Shares

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-13; UTC time 5. 2025-10-15; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time 8. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue 8. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Matthew Stirrup 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax) 5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 48 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 99 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$234.275 100.995

$234.267 47 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 14 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 76

USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

147.995 $34,671.153 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name William Thees 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax) 5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,565 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,051 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$234.550 2,308 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 346 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 930 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 3,102 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 1,904 USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $541,341.400 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-13; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-14; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. Outside a Trading Venue 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated a) Name Richard Winckler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Accounting Officer b) Initial/Amendment notification Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Ferguson Enterprises Inc. b) LEI 2138003JYQMRP3SLX189 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share ISIN: US31488V1070 b) Nature of the transaction 1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax) 2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax) 3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting 4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax) 5. The sale of Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards 6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan 7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Vesting of OSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 341 Vesting of POSP

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 693 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Price(s) Volume(s)

$232.700 1,034 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 83 Sale of Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit

Price(s) Volume(s)

$241.795 83 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 287 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Price(s) Volume(s)

$0.00 574

USD US Dollars d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price Vesting of OSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Vesting of POSP

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $240,611.800 Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Sale of Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $20,068.99 Grant of Restricted Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00 Grant of Performance Stock Units

Volume(s) Price(s)

Not applicable $0.00

e) Date of the transaction 1. 2025-10-13; UTC time 2. 2025-10-13; UTC time 3. 2025-10-14; UTC time 4. 2025-10-15; UTC time 5. 2025-10-16; UTC time 6. 2025-10-14; UTC time 7. 2025-10-14; UTC time f) Place of the transaction 1. Outside a Trading Venue 2. Outside a Trading Venue 3. New York Stock Exchange 4. Outside a Trading Venue 5. New York Stock Exchange 6. Outside a Trading Venue 7. Outside a Trading Venue

