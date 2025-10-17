NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES ("PDMRs") IN COMMON STOCK OF PAR VALUE $0.0001 EACH IN THE COMPANY ("Shares")
Vesting of the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Long Term Incentive Plan 2019 ("LTIP"), Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("OSP") and Ferguson Enterprises Inc. Performance Ordinary Share Plan 2019 ("POSP") (together, "the Plans")
The conditional shares granted under the Plans on October 13, 2022, automatically vested on October 13, 2025. The LTIP was subject to a dividend equivalent accrual. All resulting shares were released for nil consideration.
Ratable vesting of the Restricted Stock Unit Awards ("RSU Awards") under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")
The RSU Awards granted under the Omnibus Plan on October 15, 2024, vest in three equal annual instalments. The first instalment vested on October 15, 2025. All resulting shares under the ratable Restricted Stock Unit Awards were released for nil consideration.
Following the vestings under the Plans and the Omnibus Plan, all PDMRs sold shares between October 13 and 16, 2025.
Awards made under the Ferguson Enterprises Inc. 2023 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Omnibus Plan")
On October 14, 2025, the Company granted Performance Awards, Restricted Stock Unit Awards and Non-Qualified Stock Option Awards under the Omnibus Plan. Details of the vesting criteria and performance conditions attached to the awards will be disclosed at the appropriate time in the relevant public disclosures required to be made by the Company.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), provide further details.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Kevin Murphy
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
President Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the LTIP (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
2. The sale of Shares stemming from vesting of LTIP
3. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
4. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
5. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1. Vesting of LTIP
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 14,600
2. Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting
Price(s) Volume(s)
$234.031 5,313
$234.170 871
$234.171 200
$234.280 132
$234.285 100
$234.290 500
$234.300 216
$234.310 318
$234.320 150
$234.330 100
$234.385 900
3. Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 2,693
4. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 5,718
5. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 19,060
6. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Price(s) Volume(s)
$0.00 11,698
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
1. Vesting of LTIP
Volume(s) Price(s)
Aggregated volume
Not applicable $0.00
2. Sale of Shares stemming from LTIP vesting
Price
Volume(s) Price(s)
8,880 $2,060,348.313
3. Ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
4. Grant of Restricted Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
5. Grant of Performance Stock Units
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
6. Grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options
Volume(s) Price(s)
Not applicable $0.00
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-15; UTC time
4. 2025-10-14; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
3. Outside a Trading Venue
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Brundage
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the LTIP (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
2. The sale of Shares stemming from vesting of LTIP
3. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
4. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
5. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-15; UTC time
4. 2025-10-14; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. New York Stock Exchange
3. Outside a Trading Venue
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Robert Camposano
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Senior Vice President
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax)
5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Ian Graham
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Legal Officer Corporate Secretary
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
5. The sale of Shares including shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards
6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
8. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-15; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
8. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. New York Stock Exchange
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
8. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
James Paisley
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Digital Information Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in January 2023 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in January 2023 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-14; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Jake Schlicher
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Allison Stirrup
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. A charitable donation by way of a gift of Shares
5. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
8. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-13; UTC time
5. 2025-10-15; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
8. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
8. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Matthew Stirrup
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
This notification concerns a person closely associated with a person discharging managerial responsibilities. The relevant person discharging managerial responsibilities being Allison Stirrup, Chief Human Resources Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax)
5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
William Thees
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (including dividend equivalents arising from the vesting and after withholding for tax)
5. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
6. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Non-Qualified Stock Options under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-13; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-14; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. Outside a Trading Venue
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities person closely associated
a)
Name
Richard Winckler
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Accounting Officer
b)
Initial/Amendment notification
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Ferguson Enterprises Inc.
b)
LEI
2138003JYQMRP3SLX189
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common stock of par value $0.0001 per share
ISIN: US31488V1070
b)
Nature of the transaction
1. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the OSP (after withholding for tax)
2. The automatic vesting of a conditional share award granted in October 2022 under the POSP (after withholding for tax)
3. The sale of Shares stemming from OSP and POSP vesting
4. The automatic ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards granted in October 2024 under the Omnibus Plan (after withholding for tax)
5. The sale of Shares stemming from ratable vesting of Restricted Stock Unit Awards
6. A grant of Restricted Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
7. A grant of Performance Stock Units under the Omnibus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
USD US Dollars
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1. 2025-10-13; UTC time
2. 2025-10-13; UTC time
3. 2025-10-14; UTC time
4. 2025-10-15; UTC time
5. 2025-10-16; UTC time
6. 2025-10-14; UTC time
7. 2025-10-14; UTC time
f)
Place of the transaction
1. Outside a Trading Venue
2. Outside a Trading Venue
3. New York Stock Exchange
4. Outside a Trading Venue
5. New York Stock Exchange
6. Outside a Trading Venue
7. Outside a Trading Venue
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251017982400/en/
Contacts:
Investor Inquiries:
Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410
Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111
Media Inquiries:
Christine Dwyer, Senior Director Communications and Public Relations +1 757 469 5813