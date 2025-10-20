Notice of Dividend Currency Exchange Rate for Holders of Depositary Interests

On September 11, 2025, Ferguson Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: FERG; LSE: FERG) announced its intention to pay a dividend of $0.83 per share. The dividend will be paid on November 7, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 26, 2025.

Holders of Depositary Interests, being participants within CREST, will receive pounds sterling ("GBP") as the default currency unless an election is made for payment in an alternative currency. Further details can be found at Ferguson Investors Shareholder Center Dividends Dividend History. Set out below is the currency exchange rate for holders of Depositary Interests who will receive the dividend in GBP:

Dividend declared in USD Exchange rate (GBP/USD) $0.83 per share 1.3434

Contacts:

Investor Inquiries:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

Media Inquiries:

Christine Dwyer, Senior Director Communications and Public Relations +1 757 469 5813