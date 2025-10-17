Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) (the "Company" or "Kuya Silver") is pleased to report record concentrate sales and the completion of major infrastructure updates at the Bethania silver project during the third quarter of 2025. The Bethania silver mine, which was successfully restarted by Kuya Silver in 2024, continues to advance ramp-up towards steady-state production.

The third quarter marked an important transition period at the Bethania silver mine for the Company. Mine production was temporarily paused for several weeks in the middle of the quarter as two air compressors, used for production drilling and auxiliary ventilation, malfunctioned and required simultaneous repair. Drilling and blasting activities were suspended during this period resulting in a 4-to-6 week delay in the previously announced ramp-up schedule. During this pause, Kuya Silver procured and installed a compressor and new and state-of-the art electrical generator with greater availability to support sustainable production. Along with commissioning the new equipment the Company completed infrastructure enhancements to camp accommodations. With the installation of the upgraded equipment, the older compressors can now be used as backup equipment, improving the overall robustness of the operation. Normal operations restarted in late September and have accelerated over the first few weeks of October. Within just over two weeks the daily mining rate is already exceeding the point where activities were suspended in late July.

David Stein, Kuya Silver's President and CEO remarked, "With silver hitting all-time highs, and the Company in it's strongest financial position since inception, now and over the coming months, it is the right time to make these investments to shore up reliable silver production at Bethania, lay the groundwork for potential expansions in the future, and invest in expanding our resource base at the mine itself and the greater Bethania district."

During the third quarter a record number of tonnes were processed from the Bethania mine, 1,841 tonnes, and record amount of silver sold, 16,983 oz (or 21,435 oz silver equivalent [see note 2 below]), as processing caught up from the previous quarter. 79% of the estimated revenue from Bethania in the third quarter was from silver, with the remainder from by-products, lead, zinc and gold. Metallurgical recovery continued to improve, with silver reaching 91.6% and lead and zinc recoveries also showing positive trends.

Christian Aramayo, Kuya Silver Chief Operating Officer, stated, "While we navigated a temporary production delay in the quarter, our team's response was exemplary. We turned a challenge into an opportunity by completing permanent upgrades to our core infrastructure, emerging with a more robust and efficient operation. The commencement of higher-productivity mining from our first production stopes at Bethania marks an important milestone for the mine, as we transition from development material to steady-state, higher-volume operations.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5945/270824_760e01a6b4cbb8e0_001full.jpg

Table 1: Production highlights from the Bethania silver mine

production from May 21, 2024 to December 31, 2024 prices for silver equivalent calculations use period ending spot prices and are as follows: Sept. 30, 2025 period; silver $46.56/oz, gold $3,846/oz, lead $1,964/tonne, zinc $2,938/tonne Jun. 30, 2025 period; silver $36.00/oz, gold $3,303/oz, lead $2,205/tonne, zinc $2,764/tonne, Mar. 31, 2025 period; silver $34.46/oz, gold $3122.80/oz, lead $2002/tonne, zinc $2829/tonne, and Dec. 31, 2024 period; silver $28.90/oz, gold $2606.72/oz, lead $1921.50/tonne, zinc $2974/tonne. includes only payable recovery i.e. lead in the silver- lead concentrate and zinc in the zinc concentrate and silver in both concentrates. may include provisional settlements at the end of the period, net of treatment and refining costs.

With normal operations resuming in late September, within the past two weeks production has already recovered to levels achieved prior to the shutdown. As previously disclosed, the Company has developed sufficient working areas to produce more than 100 tonnes-per-day, and now with all the required equipment and infrastructure at site. The main focus at Bethania for the next few weeks will be building up its workforce, hiring and training various personnel required for mining activities. Whereas all prior production from Bethania occurred through development of adits, raises, etc., as of October the Bethania mine is also producing mineralized material from production stopes. Stopes are blocks of mineralized material, defined in the mine production model, designed solely for production and typically produce a greater volume of mineralized material more efficiently than other sources within the mine production model.

In addition to normal production activities the mine is carrying out additional development to commence underground drilling exploration. As of mid-October, the first of seven planned underground drill bays is complete.

Strengthens Senior Management

As Kuya Silver executes its growth strategy at the Bethania project, the Company continues to build and augment its senior management team. At this point, we are pleased to announce two recent appointments:

Osbaldo Zamora, Ph.D., VP Exploration

Osbaldo Zamora is a senior exploration geologist with over 25 years of international experience in mineral exploration, project management, and technical leadership across North and South America. Previously, he held senior technical and management roles with Discovery Silver, Minera Adularia, Azucar Minerals, and Altiplano Minerals. Dr. Zamora holds a Ph.D. in Economic Geology from the University of Alberta, an M.Sc. in Petrology and Geochemistry from the National University of Mexico, and a B.Sc. in Geology from the University of San Luis Potosi (Mexico). He is a registered Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo) with APEGA (Assoc. of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta).

Gerardo Acuña, Mine Superintendent (Minera Toro de Plata S.A.C.)

Gerardo Acuña is a Senior Mining Executive and Qualified Person with over 16 years of international experience in mine development, production, mineral reserve estimation, and technical reporting under NI 43-101 standards. A Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM, Chartered Professional) and a Registered Professional Engineer in Queensland (RPEQ #29598), Mr. Acuña has led feasibility studies, managed exploration and development projects, and held corporate engineering and senior roles across Latin America, including Peru, Colombia and Ecuador. He holds a Bachelor of Science and Professional Degree in Mining Engineering from the National University of Central Peru (UNCP).

Upcoming Webinar

Join Kuya Silver CEO, David Stein, for a live investor webinar taking place on Monday, October 20th at 1pm ET / 10am PT. During the event, David will provide the latest update from Bethania Silver Project including an in-depth overview of operational activities during Q3 2025. A live Q&A will follow the presentation.

Register: https://6ix.com/event/bethania-silver-mine-q3-production-update

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Quality assurance and quality control include two sampling procedures. Underground vein material from stopes are sampled to confirm vein grades and to reconcile against the mine model; and sampling of freshly mined material in stockpiles to determine dilution and the head grade that is sent to the processing plant.

Underground vein sampling was conducted systematically every 4 meters along the galleries. This involved excavating a narrow and continuous channel either parallel to the vein or perpendicular to its orientation. The entire volume of material excavated from the channel was collected as a sample.

Freshly mined material in the stockpiles and concentrate stockpiles were sampled using trenching, a method involving the excavation of narrow trenches perpendicular to the major axis of the pile. Trenches were systematically dug at regular intervals across all depths of the pile. The location of each trench was referenced to a topographic control point and recorded in the sampling log.

All material was carefully collected on plastic sheets, then pulverized at the mine site. The pulverized material was quartered, and one quarter was labeled and secured in vinyl sample bags. The samples were then transported to Dmtri I. Mendelejeff laboratory in Huancayo for processing using fire assay followed by atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS).

All concentrate assay results are cross-checked against independent analyses conducted by the buyer. Furthermore, sample security protocols include sealed trucks for transporting run-of-mine (ROM) material and concentrate trucks with tamper-proof devices with safety seals, and a documented custody chain overseen by the mine superintendent (Bethania).

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical content of this news release relating to the Bethania Project has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gerardo Acuña, Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (Australia, RPEQ #29598), a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM, Chartered Professional), Mine Superintendent at Minera Toro de Plata S.A.C. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kuya Silver and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

Reader Advisory

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information," including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "must," "next," "propose," "new," "potential," "prospective," "target," "future," "verge," "favorable," "implications," and "ongoing," and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking information. Investors are cautioned that statements including forward-looking information are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market, and business conditions. There can be no assurances that such forward-looking information will prove accurate, and therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

