TwentyFour Income Fund - Results of Annual General Meeting

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 17

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 56128)

LEI Number: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

(The "Company")

17 OCTOBER 2025

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the Annual General Meeting of the Company held today, all Resolutions set out in the Annual General Meeting Notice sent to Shareholders dated 18 September 2025 were duly passed.

Details of the proxy voting results which should be read along side the Notice are noted below:

Ordinary Resolution For Percentage In Favour 1 323,357,105 99.92 2 318,189,283 98.32 3 322,309,924 99.73 4 322,889,777 99.79 5 323,138,739 99.87 6 322,960,525 99.91 7 322,945,115 99.90 8 322,971,515 99.91 9 322,942,807 99.90 10 322,917,385 99.90 11 323,003,216 99.80 12 322,913,827 99.78 13 322,877,143 99.78 Extraordinary Resolution For Percentage in Favour 14 322,041,860 99.58 15 302,882,453 93.66

Note - A vote withheld is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the votes for and against a resolution.

The Resolutions outside of ordinary business were as follows:

Ordinary Resolution 11

To renew the authority of the Company, in accordance with section 315 of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (as amended) (the "Companies Law") to make market acquisitions (as defined in the Companies Law) of its own Ordinary Shares either for cancellation or to hold as treasury shares for future re-issue, resale or transfer provided that:

the maximum aggregate number of Ordinary Shares authorised to be purchased shall be a number up to 14.99 per cent. of the aggregate number of Ordinary Shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue as at the latest practicable date prior to the publication of this notice; the minimum price exclusive of expenses which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be £0.01 per Ordinary Share; the maximum price exclusive of expenses which may be paid for an Ordinary Share shall be an amount equal to the higher of (i) 5 per cent. above the average mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares as derived from the Daily Official List of the London Stock Exchange for the five business days before the acquisition is made and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange; and

such authority shall expire on the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2026 or the date 18 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company by ordinary resolution) save that the Company may make contracts to acquire Ordinary Shares under this authority before its expiry which will or may be executed wholly or partly after its expiration and the Company may make an acquisition of Ordinary Shares pursuant to such a contract.

Ordinary Resolution 12

To, in substitution for all existing authorities, authorise the directors of the Company in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles, generally and unconditionally to issue and allot shares of each class in the Company, provided that the maximum number of shares authorised to be issued shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the total number of shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution, which authority shall expire at the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2026 or the date 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Ordinary Resolution 13

To, conditional on ordinary resolution 12 above having been passed, in substitution for all existing authorities (but in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by ordinary resolution 13 above), authorise the directors of the Company in accordance with Article 4 of the Articles, generally and unconditionally to issue and allot shares of each class in the Company, provided that the maximum number of shares authorised to be issued shall not exceed 10 per cent. of the total number of shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this ordinary resolution, which authority shall expire at the earlier of the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2026 or the date 15 months after the date on which this resolution is passed (unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by the Company in general meeting) save that the Company may before such expiry make offers or agreements which would or might require shares to be allotted and issued after such expiry and the Directors may allot and issue shares in pursuance of such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Extraordinary Resolution 14

That, in substitution of all existing powers (but in addition to any power conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above), the Directors be and are authorised generally and unconditionally in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Articles to exercise all powers of the Company to issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1.1(a)) for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such issue pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by the ordinary resolutions 10 and 11 above (as varied from time to time by the Company in general meeting):

pursuant to an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the issue as the Directors may consider necessary, appropriate or expedient to deal with equity securities representing fractional entitlements or to deal with legal or practical problems arising in any overseas territory, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange, or any other matter whatsoever; and provided that (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value equal to 10 per cent. of the total number of shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this extraordinary resolution, and provided further that (i) the number of equity securities to which this power applies shall be reduced from time to time by the number of treasury shares which are sold pursuant to any power conferred on the Directors by ordinary resolution 11 above and (ii) no issue of equity securities shall be made under this power which would result in Ordinary Shares being issued at a price which is less than the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the latest practicable date before such allotment of equity securities as determined by the Directors in their reasonable discretion, and such power hereby conferred shall expire on whichever is the earlier of: (i) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2025; or (ii) the date 15 months after the date on which this extraordinary resolution is passed (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue equity securities in pursuance to such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Extraordinary Resolution 15

That, conditional on extraordinary resolution 14 above having been passed, in substitution of all existing powers (but in addition to any power conferred on them by ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 and in addition to and without prejudice to the power granted by extraordinary resolution 15 above), the Directors be and are authorised generally and unconditionally in accordance with Article 6.7 of the Articles to exercise all powers of the Company to issue equity securities (as defined in Article 6.1.1(a)) for cash as if the members' pre-emption rights contained in Article 6.2 of the Articles did not apply to any such issue pursuant to the general authority conferred on them by the ordinary resolutions 12 and 13 above (as varied from time to time by the Company in general meeting):

pursuant to an offer of equity securities open for acceptance for a period fixed by the Directors where the equity securities respectively attributable to the interests of holders of Ordinary Shares are proportionate (as nearly as may be) to the respective numbers of Ordinary Shares held by them but subject to such exclusions or other arrangements in connection with the issue as the Directors may consider necessary, appropriate or expedient to deal with equity securities representing fractional entitlements or to deal with legal or practical problems arising in any overseas territory, the requirements of any regulatory body or stock exchange, or any other matter whatsoever; and provided that (otherwise than pursuant to sub-paragraph (a) above) this power shall be limited to the allotment of equity securities up to an aggregate nominal value equal to 10 per cent. of the total number of shares in issue in the Company at the date of the passing of this extraordinary resolution, and provided further that no issue of equity securities shall be made under this power which would result in Ordinary Shares being issued at a price which is less than the net asset value per Ordinary Share as at the latest practicable date before such allotment of equity securities as determined by the Directors in their reasonable discretion, and such power hereby conferred shall expire on whichever is the earlier of: (i) the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2026; or (ii) the date 15 months after the date on which this extraordinary resolution is passed (unless renewed, varied or revoked by the Company prior to that date) save that the Company may, before such expiry, make offers or agreements which would or might require equity securities to be issued after such expiry and the Directors may issue equity securities in pursuance to such offers or agreements as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

