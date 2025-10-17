Verona, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - DEVELOP LLC, a leader in single-source manufacturing automation, today announced it has become a certified FANUC Authorized System Integrator (ASI). This certification recognizes DEVELOP's deep expertise and rigorous training in FANUC robot integration, strengthening its ability to deliver optimal, custom automation solutions to manufacturers across the Midwest.





As a FANUC ASI, DEVELOP is now part of a capable and trusted network of robotic solution providers. The partnership provides clients direct access to FANUC's cutting-edge technology, training programs, and expert technical support, all channeled through DEVELOP as a single point of contact, guiding manufacturers in choosing the right robots for automation. This ensures that every FANUC robot integration is designed to meet the highest industry standards for performance and reliability.

"This certification is a commitment to excellence," said Matt Moseman, CEO of DEVELOP LLC. "Our team has always been focused on building reliable, high-performance systems. Our partnership with FANUC simply formalizes that commitment and gives our clients an even stronger foundation for success. We're proud to bring this level of certified expertise to manufacturers right here in the Midwest."

DEVELOP's engineers are rigorously trained and certified directly by FANUC, ensuring this expertise is correctly applied to a wide range of applications, including Pick and Place, Packaging and Palletizing, Machine Tending, and Material Handling. By providing local, on-site expertise, DEVELOP is uniquely positioned to help regional manufacturers transform their operations with reliable, high-performance FANUC robotics.

The partnership with FANUC reinforces DEVELOP's mission to be an extension of its clients' teams, not just a contractor. By offering a unified, single-source approach from initial design to in-house manufacturing, programming, and ongoing support, DEVELOP eliminates the common pitfalls of juggling multiple vendors, ensuring a cohesive and successful project outcome.

About DEVELOP LLC

DEVELOP LLC is a single-source manufacturing automation company based in Verona, Wisconsin. We specialize in engineering, designing, and building custom automation solutions, with expertise in embedded systems, industrial robotics, and vertical integration. Our mission is to help manufacturers achieve greater efficiency, productivity, and ROI through innovative, high-performance automation.

About FANUC America

FANUC America Corporation is a leading provider of robotic automation products and services. With over 27 million robots installed worldwide, FANUC is a globally recognized leader in industrial robotics, providing customers with comprehensive solutions for their manufacturing needs.

