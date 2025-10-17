

MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation moderated in September to the lowest level in six months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Friday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.4 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.7 percent rise in August.



Further, this was the lowest inflation rate since March, when it was 2.1 percent.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.6 percent from last year, and transport charges were 2.3 percent more expensive. On the other side, communication costs dropped 3.4 percent, and clothing and footwear prices were 0.7 percent less expensive.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.2 percent in September.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News