

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - American Express Co. (AXP) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.868 billion, or $4.14 per share. This compares with $2.474 billion, or $3.49 per share, last year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.00 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.8% to $18.426 billion from $16.636 billion last year.



American Express Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.868 Bln. vs. $2.474 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.14 vs. $3.49 last year. -Revenue: $18.426 Bln vs. $16.636 Bln last year.



