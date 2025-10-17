Coquitlam, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 17, 2025) - Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") is pleased to announce that further to the Company's news releases dated October 2, 2025 and September 15, 2025, the Company has closed its Listed Issuer Financing Exemption ("LIFE") Offering with a concurrent non brokered private placement financing raising total gross proceeds of $4,000,000 subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance.

The LIFE Offering consisted of 13,056,041 units at a price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of $1,566,724 through the Amended LIFE Offering Document. In addition, the Company raised $2,433,275 through the non-brokered private placement which consisted of 20,277,292 units at a price of $0.12 per share for gross proceeds of $2,433,275.

Each Unit of the LIFE and non-brokered financing consisted of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.155 for a period of five years following the closing of the Offering.

The 20,277,292 units that were issued in connection with the non brokered private placement are subject to a four month and a day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

Research Capital Corporation ("Research or the "Finder") who were the exclusive Finders assisted with the Financings were paid the amount of $226,256 cash, and 1,885,467 non-transferable finder warrants ("Finder Warrants'). The Finder Warrants are at an exercise price of $0.12 per share for a period of five years from closing.

Also, in connection with the Research's Advisory Services, the Company paid Research a work fee equal to $25,000 (the "Fee") and issued 175,000 advisor shares (the "Advisor Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. The Finder Warrants and Advisor Shares are subject to a four month and a day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws and all Finder's fees are subject to final Exchange acceptance.

Nord's primary business objective over the next 12 months is to increase the silver resource at the Castle East property and identify potential economics of tailings processing and metal recovery from tailings.

Nord intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to test tailings recovery through the Ontario Ministry's unique Recovery Permit and continue pilot scale testing of the Re-2Ox process with SGS Lakefield. Diamond drilling will continue on the Castle East Property to test new targets and, using new intersections, update the Company's Resource Estimate and for general working capital.

Insiders of the Company purchased a total of 1,533,333 units under the Private Placement, which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation. No new insiders and no control persons were created in connection with the private placement.

The Units were offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106") as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and Section 2.3. The Offering was made in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec) and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Units sold under NI 45-106 (Non LIFE) will have a hold period of four months and one day post closing. Units sold to subscribers resident in the United States will be subject to additional restrictions on trade.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton).

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

