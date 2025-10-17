Harrison Global Holdings Inc.: Harrison Global Unveils Bitcoin Deal with White Lion Capital, Sets Sights on New Acquisition to Broaden Market Reach

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / October 17, 2025 / Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) today announced it has entered a binding term sheet with White Lion Capital LLC to establish a Bitcoin Purchase Agreement, representing a key milestone in the company's strategic expansion into the digital asset space. This agreement also signals the launch of Harrison Global's Bitcoin Treasury Strategy, a forward-looking approach to integrating Bitcoin as a core component of its balance sheet.

The proposed Bitcoin acquisition reflects Harrison Global's recognition of digital assets as a resilient and appreciating store of value, especially considering growing global institutional adoption. Through this initiative, the company aims to diversify its treasury reserves, protect against inflationary pressures, and position itself for the evolving future of decentralized finance. Final approval will be required from Harrison Global's Board of Directors and is contingent upon compliance with all applicable securities regulations.

"Our Bitcoin Treasury Strategy is designed to not only support our capital preservation goals but also enhance long-term value for shareholders," said a company spokesperson. "Bitcoin represents a new era of digital finance, and our entry into this space is both strategic and measured."

This partnership with White Lion Capital LLC, a firm with deep experience in digital asset investments, provides Harrison Global with the expertise and structure to navigate its Bitcoin acquisition responsibly and efficiently.

The Bitcoin Treasury Strategy will work in parallel with Harrison Global's broader diversification plan, which includes recent acquisitions in AI-powered entertainment, health technology, and blockchain innovation. The company's robust financial position-with more cash than debt, provides the flexibility to execute strategic investments that are designed to accelerate growth and maximize shareholder value.

About Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

Harrison Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMZ) is a diversified holding company with a focus on high-growth verticals, including entertainment, health tech, digital media, and disruptive technologies. With an innovation-first mindset, the company pursues strategic partnerships and investments that deliver measurable impact, future-proof its portfolio, and drive sustainable shareholder returns.

Enrique Vargas

Vargas Financial Inc

vargasfinancialinc@gmail.com

(201) 256-0842

SOURCE: Harrison Global Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/harrison-global-nasdaq-blmz-unveils-bitcoin-deal-with-white-lion-1088046