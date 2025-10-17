

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $254.05 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $186.80 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $631.67 million from $589.88 million last year.



Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $254.05 Mln. vs. $186.80 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $631.67 Mln vs. $589.88 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News