

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX), a medical technology company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal to acquire Nalu Medical, Inc., a privately held medical technology firm, for an upfront cash payment of around $533 million. Boston Scientific expects to complete the acquisition in the first half of 2026.



Excluding items, the transaction is expected to be immaterial to earnings per share of the acquirer in 2026, slightly accretive in 2027, and increasingly accretive thereafter.



Jim Cassidy, President, Neuromodulation, Boston Scientific, said: 'Adding the highly differentiated Nalu Medical technology complements our existing therapies-including spinal cord stimulation, basivertebral nerve ablation and radiofrequency ablation-enabling us to deliver advanced pain relief options.'



The Nalu Neurostimulation System provides relief for the patients with severe, intractable chronic pain of peripheral nerve origin through peripheral nerve stimulation. The therapy uses mild electrical impulses to interrupt pain signals before they reach the brain.



For 2025, Nalu is expected to post sales of over $60 million and to deliver year-over-year growth in excess of 25% in 2026.



BSX was up by 0.59% at $98.53 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.



