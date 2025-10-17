

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $802 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $682 million, or $2.26 per share, last year.



Excluding items, State Street Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $802 million or $2.78 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.65 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to $3.545 billion from $3.259 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $802 Mln. vs. $682 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $2.26 last year. -Revenue: $3.545 Bln vs. $3.259 Bln last year.



