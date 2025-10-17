Adding one year of IMFINZI treatment to Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) induction and maintenance therapy delivered an early and sustained disease-free survival benefit vs. BCG alone

Positive results from the POTOMAC Phase III trial showed adding one year of treatment with AstraZeneca's IMFINZI (durvalumab) to BCG induction and maintenance therapy demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in disease-free survival (DFS) for patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) compared to BCG treatment alone.

The results of this final analysis will be presented today during a late-breaking Proffered Paper session at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025 in Berlin, Germany (abstract LBA108) and simultaneously published in The Lancet

With a median follow-up of more than five years (60.7 months), the IMFINZI regimen showed a 32% reduction in the risk of high-risk disease recurrence or death versus the comparator arm (based on a DFS hazard ratio [HR] of 0.68; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.50-0.93; P=0.0154). Estimated median DFS was not yet reached for either arm. An estimated 87% of patients treated with the IMFINZI regimen remained alive and disease-free at two years compared to 82% in the comparator arm.

The trial was not statistically powered to formally test overall survival (OS); however, after a median follow-up of more than five years (65.6 months, 14% maturity), a descriptive analysis showed an OS HR of 0.80 (95% CI 0.53-1.20), demonstrating that there was no detriment to OS.

Maria De Santis, MD, Head of the Interdisciplinary Uro-Oncology Section at Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany, and a principal investigator in the POTOMAC trial, said: "While patients with early-stage bladder cancer are treated with the goal of cure, early recurrence is common among those with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. This can lead to repeated surgical procedures and more intensive treatment, including removing a patient's bladder which deeply affects their quality of life. The results of POTOMAC showed that adding one year of durvalumab to BCG bladder instillation treatment reduced the risk of recurrence by 32 per cent, allowing more patients to remain disease-free and alive at two years."

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The early and sustained disease-free survival benefit observed in the POTOMAC trial demonstrates IMFINZI has the potential to change the course of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer by extending the time patients live without high-risk disease recurrence or progression. These results build on IMFINZI'spractice-changing impact in muscle-invasive bladder cancer and further validate our strategy to bring novel therapies into earlier-stage disease where they can have the greatest impact on patients' lives."

Summary of results: POTOMAC

IMFINZI-based regimen (n=339) BCG induction and maintenance (n=340) DFS Number of patients with event (%) 67 (20) 98 (29) Median DFS (95% CI) (in months)i,ii,iii NRiv

(NR-NR) NR

(74.0-NR) HR (95% CI) 0.68 (0.50-0.93) Stratified log-rank p-valuev 0.0154 DFS rate at 12 months (%) 91.7 86.8 DFS rate at 24 months (%) 86.5 81.6 DFS rate at 36 months (%) 81.8 77.4 OSvi Number of deaths (%) 41 (12) 52 (15) HR (95% CI) 0.80 (0.53-1.20) Median OS (95% CI) (in months)i NR

(NR-NR) NR

(NR-NR) i. DFS cut-off date was April 3, 2025

i. Median follow-up duration for DFS at data cutoff: 60.7 months (interquartile range, 51.5-66.5)

ii. Calculated by Kaplan-Meier method

iii. Not reached

iv. For statistical significance, a 2-sided p-value of less than 0.0317, as determined by the Haybittle-Peto spending function, was required

v. Descriptive analysis, ITT; 14% maturity

The safety and tolerability of IMFINZI plus BCG induction and maintenance therapy was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual medicines, with no new safety concerns identified. Grade 3 and 4 adverse events due to any cause occurred in 34% of patients treated with the IMFINZI regimen and 17% of patients in the comparator arm. The addition of IMFINZI did not compromise patients' ability to complete BCG induction and maintenance therapy and had no major impact on patient-reported quality of life, supporting the benefit-risk profile of this combination.

IMFINZI is approved in the US, the European Union (EU), Japan and other countries for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) based on results from the NIAGARA Phase III trial, and continues to be investigated across early and late-stage bladder cancer in various treatment combinations, including in patients with MIBC who are ineligible or refuse to take cisplatin (VOLGA) and in locally advanced or metastatic disease (NILE).

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI (durvalumab) or IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl).

Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions. The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.



Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy. Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions. Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions. IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.

: IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. IMFINZI as a Single Agent Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. IMFINZI with IMJUDO Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up. IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.

Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.

: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis. Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy. Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss. Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.

: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic.

: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic. Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.

: Hypoparathyroidism. Other (hematologic/immune): Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Infusion-Related Reactions

IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.

IMFINZI as a Single Agent Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.



Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.

Lactation

There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

Unresectable Stage III NSCLC

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).

In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (=2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.

Resectable NSCLC

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (=1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.

In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.

Metastatic NSCLC

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).

In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.

Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in =20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in =1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).

Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (=20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (=3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).

In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%) and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).

Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in =20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).

In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.

Primary advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer

In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (=3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).

In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single-agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (=4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).

Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)

In patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in =20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphate, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (=1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.

In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in =1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).

The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.

Indications:

IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).

IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors =4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.

IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.

IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).

IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).

IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).

IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).

IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-approved test.

IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single-agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).

Notes

Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is the 9th most common cancer in the world, with more than 614,000 cases diagnosed each year.1 The most common type is urothelial carcinoma, which begins in the urothelial cells of the urinary tract.2

More than 70% of bladder cancer patients are diagnosed with NMIBC, an early-stage cancer where the tumor is in the tissue that lines the inner surface of the bladder but has not invaded the muscle wall.2-3 About half of patients with NMIBC are classified as high-risk for disease progression or recurrence because of certain characteristics of their cancer, such as tumor grade, stage and specific tumor features.4

In 2024, an estimated 125,000 patients were treated for high-risk NMIBC, for which the current standard of care is transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) followed by instillation of BCG directly into the bladder.5-6 Up to 80% of patients experience disease recurrence within five years, and rates of progression in high-risk patients can be as high as 30%.4,7 Many patients with recurrent disease undergo additional rounds of chemotherapy and repeated invasive procedures such as TURBT, as well as the potential need for cystectomy (surgery to remove the bladder), underscoring the critical need for new treatment options in this curative-intent setting.6

POTOMAC

POTOMAC is a randomized, open-label, multi-center, global Phase III trial evaluating IMFINZI in combination with BCG therapy as a treatment for 1,018 patients with BCG-naïve, high-risk NMIBC who have undergone TURBT prior to randomization. Patients were randomized 1:1:1 to receive IMFINZI plus BCG induction and maintenance therapy, or IMFINZI plus BCG induction-only therapy, versus BCG induction and maintenance therapy. In the POTOMAC trial, patients received six weeks of BCG induction therapy with or without two years of BCG maintenance therapy. With median follow-up for DFS exceeding five years, the POTOMAC trial features a notably long observation period among NMIBC trials.

The trial was conducted in more than 120 centers across 12 countries including Canada and others across Europe and Asia. The primary endpoint was DFS, defined as time from randomization to date of first recurrence of high-risk disease or death from any cause, for IMFINZI plus BCG induction and maintenance therapy compared to BCG induction and maintenance therapy alone. Secondary endpoints included DFS for IMFINZI plus BCG induction only therapy versus the comparator arm, as well as OS at five years and safety across both experimental arms of the trial.

IMFINZI

IMFINZI (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumor's immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.

In addition to its indication in MIBC, IMFINZI is the global standard of care based on OS in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed after chemoradiotherapy (CRT). Additionally, IMFINZI is approved as a perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in resectable NSCLC, and in combination with a short course of IMJUDO (tremelimumab-actl) and chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC. IMFINZI is also approved for limited-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) in patients whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based CRT; and in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of extensive-stage SCLC.

IMFINZI is also approved in combination with chemotherapy in locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer and in combination with IMJUDO in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). IMFINZI is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan and the EU.

IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI monotherapy is approved as a 1st-line treatment for primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer (mismatch repair deficient disease only in the US and EU). IMFINZI in combination with chemotherapy followed by olaparib and IMFINZI is approved for patients with mismatch repair proficient advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer in the EU and Japan.

Since the first approval in May 2017, more than 414,000 patients have been treated with IMFINZI. As part of a broad development program, IMFINZI is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with NSCLC, bladder cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer and several gastrointestinal cancers.

AstraZeneca in immuno-oncology (IO)

AstraZeneca is a pioneer in introducing the concept of immunotherapy into dedicated clinical areas of high unmet medical need. The Company has a comprehensive and diverse IO portfolio and pipeline anchored in immunotherapies designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumor immune response and stimulate the body's immune system to attack tumors.

AstraZeneca strives to redefine cancer care and help transform outcomes for patients with IMFINZI as a monotherapy and in combination with IMJUDO as well as other novel immunotherapies and modalities. The Company is also investigating next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and therapeutics that harness different aspects of immunity to target cancer, including cell therapy and T-cell engagers.

AstraZeneca is pursuing an innovative clinical strategy to bring IO-based therapies that deliver long-term survival to new settings across a wide range of cancer types. The Company is focused on exploring novel combination approaches to help prevent treatment resistance and drive longer immune responses. With an extensive clinical program, the Company also champions the use of IO treatment in earlier disease stages, where there is the greatest potential for cure.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal Metabolism, and Respiratory Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca.

