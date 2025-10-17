Intrum: Intrum pays part of the purchase price of Ophelos as approved by the extraordinary general meeting

Intrum today paid circa SEK 51.25 million to the sellers of Ophelos.

The payment was made through a new share issue and transfer of treasury shares, in accordance with the resolutions of the general meeting and the share purchase agreement. The sellers of Ophelos have today subscribed for a total of 1,000,000 shares in Intrum at a subscription price of SEK 48.61 per share. Payment for the newly issued shares was made through set-off against the sellers' claims relating to the purchase price.

To cover the amount of the purchase price not included in the share issue, Intrum has also transferred 54,404 treasury shares to the sellers, at a price per share corresponding to the subscription price in the share issue with payment made through set-off against the sellers' claims relating to the purchase price.

Following the share issue, the number of shares and votes in Intrum amounts to 136,245,464 and the share capital to approximately SEK 3,245,829.49. After the transfer, Intrum holds 1,064,651 treasury shares.

Other terms of the share issue and transfer of shares are set out in the notice to the extraordinary general meeting.

