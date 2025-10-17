Bravida Holding AB: Bravida acquires NITEK AS to become the largest HVAC contractor in northern Norway

Bravida Norway acquires NITEK AS, a leading supplier of HVAC systems in northern Norway. The company has annual sales of around NOK 50 million and 17 employees.

Bravida and NITEK AS have delivered services to common customers, which has given us the opportunity to understand that the company is a serious and skilled operator in its area of expertise. The acquisition creates new opportunities for the integrated and cross-disciplinary provision of services with a strong local presence.

"NITEK AS has established solid and long-lasting customer relationships over the course of 60 years and we now look forward to continuing to build on this together in a new chapter. The acquisition strengthens Bravida's capacity, expertise and local presence in a market undergoing significant development," comments Tom Roger Jensen, Regional Manager Bravida Norway.

Bravida will take over as the new owner on 1 November 2025.



