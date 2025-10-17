Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A140RV | ISIN: SE0007491303 | Ticker-Symbol: BV0
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 08:32
8,315 Euro
-0,42 % -0,035
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRAVIDA HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4708,50015:57
8,4808,51015:51
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 12:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bravida Holding AB: Bravida acquires NITEK AS to become the largest HVAC contractor in northern Norway

Bravida Norway acquires NITEK AS, a leading supplier of HVAC systems in northern Norway. The company has annual sales of around NOK 50 million and 17 employees.

Bravida and NITEK AS have delivered services to common customers, which has given us the opportunity to understand that the company is a serious and skilled operator in its area of expertise. The acquisition creates new opportunities for the integrated and cross-disciplinary provision of services with a strong local presence.

"NITEK AS has established solid and long-lasting customer relationships over the course of 60 years and we now look forward to continuing to build on this together in a new chapter. The acquisition strengthens Bravida's capacity, expertise and local presence in a market undergoing significant development," comments Tom Roger Jensen, Regional Manager Bravida Norway.

Bravida will take over as the new owner on 1 November 2025.

For further information, please contact:
Liselotte Stray
Head of Group Communications
liselotte.stray@bravida.se
+46 76 852 38 11

Good properties make a difference - that's why Bravida exists. As one of the Nordic region's leading suppliers of end-to-end technical solutions in service and installation, we help our customers create effective and sustainable properties.

Bravida's long-term goal is to be carbon-neutral throughout the value chain by 2045. We have 14,000 employees and a presence in about 190 locations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. Bravida's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.bravida.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.