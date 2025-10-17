Flat Capital AB: Bulletin from the extraordinary general meeting on 17 October 2025 of Flat Capital AB (publ)

The extraordinary general meeting of Flat Capital AB (publ), 556941-0110, (the "Company") took place today on 17 October 2025.

The meeting resolved on all proposed matters in accordance with previously published proposals. Below is a summary of the main decisions taken.

Resolutions to complete the integration of Double Sunday AB

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's revised proposal, to complete the integration of Double Sunday AB, a company indirectly wholly owned by Sebastian Siemiatkowski, which holds 24,564,396 ordinary shares in Klarna Group plc. The meeting resolved on two new share issues of a total of not more than 400,137,971 shares, whereof a maximum of 136,657,667 A shares and a maximum of 263,480,304 B shares, to be paid by contribution in kind of all shares in Double Sunday AB. The right to subscribe for the new shares shall be granted to Double Sunday IV AB, a company wholly owned by Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

The meeting also resolved on two amendments to the articles of association, whereby the limits on the share capital and the number of shares is increased in order to enable the share issues.

For further information regarding the integration of Double Sunday AB, please refer to the press releases dated 17 September 2025 and 14 October 2025, as well as the board's complete proposal, all of which are available on the Company's website, www.flatcapital.com.

Resolution to amend the terms and conditions for warrants 2021/2025

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to amend the terms of the warrants by introducing a new provision that gives the holder the opportunity to exercise the warrants through so-called cashless exercise.

For further information, please contact:

Flat Capital AB (publ)

Hanna Andreen, VD

Tel: +46 (0) 70 661 60 05

Email: hw@flatcapital.com

Antonio Melani, CFO

Tel: +46 (0) 72 221 81 32

Email: am@flatcapital.com

For more information, please go to Flat Capital's website www.flatcapital.com.