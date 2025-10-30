Flat Capital AB: Flat has completed the integration of Double Sunday AB

Flat Capital AB (publ) ("Flat" or the "Company") has completed the in kind issues resolved by the extraordinary general meeting on October 17, 2025, whereby Double Sunday AB ("DSAB") is integrated into Flat.

On September 17, 2025, Flat announced a proposal to integrate DSAB, a company indirectly wholly owned by Sebastian Siemiatkowski which owns 24,564,396 ordinary shares in Klarna Group plc, through in kind issues (the "Transaction"). On October 17, 2025, the extraordinary general meeting resolved in accordance with the board's adjusted proposals for new issues of in total 400,137,971 shares in Flat, of which 136,657,667 are A shares and 263,480,304 are B shares, against payment in kind consisting of all shares in DSAB (the "In Kind Issues"). The right to subscribe for the new shares was granted to Double Sunday IV AB, a company wholly owned by Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Flat has completed the In Kind Issues and all shares in DSAB have been transferred to the Company as in kind contributions. In connection with the completion of the Transaction, Flat has raised debt financing from a Swedish bank of approximately SEK 1.1 billion, with a term of one year.

Through the In Kind Issues, the number of shares in Flat increases by 400,137,971 to a total of 497,825,717, and the share capital increases by SEK 20,006,898.55 to SEK 24,891,285.85. This corresponds to a dilution of approximately 80 percent for existing shareholders.

For further information about the Transaction, please refer to the Company's press releases dated September 17, 2025, and October 14, 2025.



About Flat Capital:

Flat makes long-term investments in outstanding entrepreneurs through its global network, giving shareholders access to companies with great potential. The portfolio includes several global and leading tech companies, such as OpenAI, Klarna, Perplexity, SpaceX and ElevenLabs. Flat has a broad mandate and invests as both an active and passive owner. Flat was founded in 2013 by Nina and Sebastian Siemiatkowski, the entrepreneurs behind Milkywire and Klarna. Flat's major shareholders also include several of Sweden's leading entrepreneurial and industrial families. Read more at www.flatcapital.com/en