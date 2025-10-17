

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation (8984.T) on Friday reported a profit of 15.022 billion yen or 3,272 yen per unit for the half-year period ended August 31, 2025, compared with 13.165 billion yen or 2,862 yen per share for the previous 6-months period.



Operating profit increased 12.9% to 16.966 billion yen from 15.022 billion yen.



Operating revenues were 34.308 billion yen, 5.9% higher than 32.412 billion.



For the periods ending February 28, 2026, and August 31, 2026, the company expects revenues of 31.951 billion yen and 30.230 billion yen respectively.



