

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Yara International ASA (YARIY.PK), a provider of solutions for sustainable agriculture, on Friday reported net income of $319 million or $1.25 per basic share for the third quarter, higher than $285 million or $1.12 per basic share for the same quarter a year ago.



Operating income increased to $470 million from $309 million last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew to $4.107 billion from $3.626 billion in the prior year.



