

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Signs of credit stress at U.S. regional banks dampened sentiment in global markets. The renewed trade frictions between the U.S. and China as well as the prolonged U.S. government shutdown also rattled market sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are directionless after Thursday's losses. Benchmarks in Europe are trading deep in the red. Asian markets too finished trading on a heavily positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline. Ten-year bond yields are trading in a mixed fashion.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading a tad below the flatline. Gold futures (for December settlement) touched a fresh all-time high above $4,391. Cryptocurrencies have plummeted.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 45,997.00, up 0.10% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,626.50, down 0.04% Germany's DAX at 23,885.01, down 1.60% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,333.50, down 1.09% France's CAC 40 at 8,172.46, down 0.20% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,606.95, down 0.80% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 47,582.15, down 1.44% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,995.30, down 0.81% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,839.76, down 1.95% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,247.10, down 2.48%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1687, down 0.01% GBP/USD at 1.3434, up 0.00% USD/JPY at 150.22, down 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6486, up 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4033, down 0.16% Dollar Index at 98.33, down 0.01%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.985%, up 0.25% Germany at 2.5683%, down 0.07% France at 3.347%, up 0.33% U.K. at 4.5310%, up 0.62% Japan at 1.642%, down 0.73%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $60.94, down 0.20%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $57.42, down 0.07%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,320.99, up 0.38%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $105,747.28, down 4.93% Ethereum at $3,785.98, down 6.71% BNB at $1,075.56, down 8.64% XRP at $2.28, down 6.38% Solana at $181.63, down 7.28%



